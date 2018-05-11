The BlackBerry Key2 will launch June 7

BlackBerry is not only still around, it's announcing its next phone, the BlackBerry Key2, on June 7.
The Key2 is the successor to last year's BlackBerry KeyOne, a premium Android phone with BlackBerry's signature QWERTY keyboard.
The phone will be announced in New York City at 10AM ET. BlackBerry posted the following tweet with details:
