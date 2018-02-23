Disney/Marvel

In "Black Panther," Michael B. Jordan plays Killmonger, a bad guy to be reckoned with. But when his real life came in for some Twitter teasing, he struck back with supervillain prowess.

First, Twitter user Chris sent out a tweet about Jordan that -- to be fair -- seemed to be admiring, not mocking, the actor for some of the unconventional elements of his life.

Michael B Jordan Is A 5’9” Adult Man That Loves Anime & Lives With His Parents....Y’all Told Me All Of Those Things Were Unacceptable Though — Chris (@chrisfrom_216) February 22, 2018

And then Jordan responded, throwing out a few anime character names in the process.

First of All I’m 6ft and they live with ME, put some respeck on my name. LOL...aaaand goku & naruto are real ones 🙌🏾 lol https://t.co/QspyHD2zwH — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) February 23, 2018

Anime fans wanted Jordan's bona fides, which he quickly supplied.

oh you’re into that kinda of anime.... the mainstream ones pic.twitter.com/K9980X7yS1 — 𝓲𝓶𝓪𝓷𝓲 ♥ (@heartofmani) February 23, 2018

Nah that was a softball for the anime uneducated 🤓 — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) February 23, 2018

And then the voice of Naruto from the anime of the same name weighed in.

LOL!!! I'm the English voice of #Naruto and LOVE your work AND LOVE THAT YOU LIKE ANIME!!! PS you were great #BlackPanther (as always) — maileflanagan (@maileflanagan) February 23, 2018

If there's a lesson to be learned here, it's live how you want. Love your anime, love your parents. Just get Jordan's height right.