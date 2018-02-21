Marvel Studios

Move over, Rock the Vote. Now there's "Wakanda the Vote."

The Electoral Justice Project is an arm of the Movement for Black Lives organization that hopes to use the immense popularity of the Marvel superhero film "Black Panther" to encourage moviegoers to register to vote.

Fresh Wakanda inspired outfit (check)

Black Panther ticket (check)

Squad ready (check)

Registered to vote so we can build our own Wakanda? (we got you!)



Text PANTHER to 91990 to create your own voter registration event.

Need to register to vote? Text WAKANDA to 91990. pic.twitter.com/rpGdkM729Y — Mvmt 4 Black Lives (@mvmt4bl) February 15, 2018

"In watching 'Black Panther,' what feels familiar about the real world that we're in and Wakanda, is that we need someone to defend our communities against attack," Kayla Reed of the EJP told Vox.com. "We need to step into the idea that we can all be superheroes and we can all be change agents in our communities."

Dallas is out at #BlackPanther premieres getting folks registered!!This is what democracy looks like! #WakandaTheVote pic.twitter.com/giEo4imM3J — Kayla Reed (@iKaylaReed) February 21, 2018

Over the weekend, as "Black Panther" smashed box-office records, the group held registration events in dozens of US cities, including Miami, Dallas and Atlanta.

Y'all. SO MANY PEOPLE GOT REGISTERED TO VOTE LAST NIGHT.



We woke up feeling like the new world we deserve is imminent.



& we're just getting started. We love you! #WakandaTheVote — Jessica Byrd (@JessicaLBYRD) February 16, 2018

Those interested in creating a voter-registration event are asked to text PANTHER to 91990, while those who need to register to vote can text WAKANDA to 91990.