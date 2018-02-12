It's "Black Panther" week. The long-awaited Marvel movie starring Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, aka Black Panther, opens Feb. 13 in the UK, Feb. 15 in Australia and Feb. 16 in the US.

And fans are so ready: The Marvel movie is now the most-tweeted-about film of 2018 around the world, according to a Twitter statement released on Monday. "Black Panther" has been tweeted about more than 5 million times, beating out "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" and "Maze Runner: The Death Cure."

Earlier this month, movie ticket site Fandango reported that ticket presales for "Black Panther" outpaced all other first quarter releases in the company's 18-year history. The film is likely to become Fandango's top preseller among all superhero films.

"It's not just a superhero movie, it's a ground-breaking cultural event," Fandango managing editor Erik Davis said in a statement. "It is hands-down the first major movie event of 2018, and the ecstatic reviews are fueling even greater anticipation."

And the movie turned from awesome to aww-some with the Monday release of Black Panther-themed emojis, including #BlackPanther, #Killmonger, #Nakia, #Okoye and #Shuri.

Some of the film's cast members were proud to share their emoji likenesses.

Proud to debut the official #Nakia Twitter Emoji!! I cheered when I found out this was happening... #BlackPantherSoCute #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/MbCAd7qdUA — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) February 12, 2018