Black Panther has made $700M in the domestic box office

Marvel's first Wakandan adventure is still raking in money.

Black Panther is the third movie to make $700 million in the US.

Black Panther's claws keep making cash.

Disney confirmed Monday that Black Panther cleared $700 million in US box office receipts over the weekend, making the Marvel movie the third to hit the milestone, according to Box Office Mojo.  2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens and 2009's Avatar previously reached the cinematic benchmark.

Black Panther's continued screening in US theaters is a testament to its popularity. The movie was released in February.

Disney said the superhero movie, which stars Chadwick Boseman, has made $646.7 million internationally bringing the combined total to more than $1.3 billion made so far. Black Panther is the second-most successful film of the year behind Avengers: Infinity War, which has made over $2 billion, according to Box Office Mojo.

