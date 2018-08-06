Black Panther's claws keep making cash.
Disney confirmed Monday that Black Panther cleared $700 million in US box office receipts over the weekend, making the Marvel movie the third to hit the milestone, according to Box Office Mojo. 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens and 2009's Avatar previously reached the cinematic benchmark.
Black Panther's continued screening in US theaters is a testament to its popularity. The movie was released in February.
Disney said the superhero movie, which stars Chadwick Boseman, has made $646.7 million internationally bringing the combined total to more than $1.3 billion made so far. Black Panther is the second-most successful film of the year behind Avengers: Infinity War, which has made over $2 billion, according to Box Office Mojo.
First published Aug. 5, 2018 at 12:38 p.m. PT.
Update Aug. 6 at 12:13 p.m. PT: Adds confirmation from Disney.
Discuss: Black Panther has made $700M in the domestic box office
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.