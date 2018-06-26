Wakanda forever: Black Panther items heading to Smithsonian

Marvel/Disney

Black Panther was a blockbuster hit at the box office, and now it's found a place in American history.

Numerous items relating to the 2018 Marvel feature soon will be on exhibit at the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture.

The museum acquired a Black Panther costume worn by star Chadwick Boseman, who played T'Challa/Black Panther, as well as a script signed by film director Ryan Coogler and others, two pages of spec script for the film, and 24 high-resolution production photographs.

"Black Panther illustrates the progression of blacks in film, an industry that in the past has overlooked blacks, or regulated them to flat, one-dimensional and marginalized figures," the museum said in a blog post. "The film, like the museum, provides a fuller story of black culture and identity."

The items will be on display during the museum's first African American Film Festival from Oct. 24-27, and staff are considering including the costume in a permanent exhibit.

The Black Panther costume that will be on display at the Smithsonian was worn by Boseman in Captain America: Civil War and in the very first scene in Black Panther. Another Boseman costume -- the one he wore for most of Black Panther -- is already on display at part of the Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes exhibit at Seattle's Museum of Pop Culture.