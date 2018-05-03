Black Panther deleted scenes: Watch them here now

Can't wait until Black Panther 2 comes out, whenever that may be? Sharpen your claws on these deleted scenes from the 2018 blockbuster hit.

Okoye and W'Kabi fight it out

In a deleted scene shared Tuesday by USA Today, hey, guess what! It turns out that Wakandan warriors Okoye (Danai Gurira) and W'Kabi (Daniel Kaluuya) are married! Not only that, but they are talking about her stepping down from the Dora Milaje to have children.

In the scene, they're both furious with each other. She's mad that he helped Erik Killmonger enter the Tribal Council room, and he's mad that T'Challa didn't bring him Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis), who killed W'Kabi's parents.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler told USA Today that he was "incredibly proud" of the scene as a director, but "it just didn't work in the film."

Seeing the scene now, fans are not only filled in on the Okoyw-W'Kabi relationship, but understand a bit more just how destroyed W'Kabi was when his beloved friend T'Challa betrayed him by refusing him the justice for which he had waited so long.

T'Challa remembers his father

In another deleted scene, shared Wednesday, T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) reminisces with Zuri (Forest Whitaker) about his father, the late King T'Chaka.

"He could pick up a grown man with one hand," T'Challa marvels. "Run as fast as a zebra."

In this touching scene, T'Challa and Zuri remember the man who was struck down too soon (in 2016's Captain America: Civil War), and even get a little laugh in. Talking about his friend wanting to pass on the Panther mantle, Zuri remembers: "He told me he was too fat to fit the suit."

Meet Uncle M'Butu, family clown prince

This one's not a real scene from Black Panther, but it might as well be. Back in March, Saturday Night Live pulled off a pretty funny fake deleted scene.

Host Sterling K. Brown (who plays Erik Killmonger's father, N'Jobu, in the real movie) plays T'Challa's great-great-grandfather, with SNL cast member Chris Redd as T'Challa. But when T'Challa travels to Djalia, the mystical realm of his ancestors, he meets Uncle M'Butu (Kenan Thompson) who's kind of the Wakandan version of Uncle Buck.

Skit high points include Uncle M'Butu explaining how he landed in the afterlife (hint: never tell a member of the Dora Milaje to wear a wig), and a spoof of the classic baby Simba scene in The Lion King. Also, frozen lion burgers sound kinda awful.

King T'Challa knows potato salad

And while we're talking parodies, Boseman himself hosted Saturday Night Live, where he appeared as T'Challa on the recurring skit Black Jeopardy!

That's not a deleted scene of course, or even a spoof of one, but it's pretty funny to see how much the Wakandan monarch knows about white people's potato salad. Raisins? Really, Karen? Raisins?

Black Panther and all its deleted scenes and other extras (though not the SNL jokes) will be released on digital media May 8, and on May 15 for Blu-ray.

