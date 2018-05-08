Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman cape-tivates Met Gala

Chadwick Boseman, who stars as King T'Challa in Marvel's blockbuster hit Black Panther, commanded the red carpet like true royalty at Monday night's Met Gala in New York.
The Met Gala, formally known as the Costume Institute Gala, is the star-studded annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. It's famous for breathtaking and bizarre fashions, and this year's theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," produced plenty of elaborate outfits.
Boseman's Versace outfit stuck closely to the theme and was decorated with ornate golden crosses. He wore an intricately embellished ivory cape over a matching three-piece suit, finishing the look with glittering gold shoes.
Boseman was one of only a few men to really dazzle the fashion-forward crowd, and his cape-tivating look was the subject of much Twitter discussion.
Actor and musician Jared Leto's blue suit complete with golden laurel crown and ornate decorations also drew attention.
While more women than men chose attention-getting outfits, singer Rihanna may have been the queen to Boseman's king. The singer wore an ornate beaded corset mini-dress paired with both a full skirt and matching hat styled like a papal miter.
In other news from the gala: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk attended with Canadian singer Grimes, who wore the logo of his Tesla car company in choker form. The New York Post reported before the gala that the two were "quietly dating" and had met over a joke about artificial intelligence.
Cambridge Analytica: Everything you need to know about Facebook's data mining scandal.
iHate: CNET looks at how intolerance is taking over the internet.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.