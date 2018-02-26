'Black Panther' blows past $100 million for second weekend

The king still rules. "Black Panther" topped $100 million at the box office for the second weekend in a row, according to box-office reports released Sunday.
The Marvel superhero film earned an estimated $108 million from 4,020 theaters in the US and Canada, following a record-breaking opening weekend. The film grossed $242 million over the four-day President's Day holiday weekend.
Only three other films have ever topped $100 million during their second weekend, and T'Challa and crew are in good company. Those films are "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," "Jurassic World," and "The Avengers." "Black Panther" appears ready to settle into second place behind only 2015's "The Force Awakens."
"Black Panther" stars Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa/Black Panther, and also stars Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.