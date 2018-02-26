CNET también está disponible en español.

'Black Panther' blows past $100 million for second weekend

Second verse, same as the first: Only "The Force Awakens" had a better second weekend in theaters than T'Challa and his kingdom.

Black Panther

"Black Panther" continues to reign at the box office

The king still rules. "Black Panther" topped $100 million at the box office for the second weekend in a row, according to box-office reports released Sunday.

The Marvel superhero film earned an estimated $108 million from 4,020 theaters in the US and Canada, following a record-breaking opening weekend. The film grossed $242 million over the four-day President's Day holiday weekend.

Only three other films have ever topped $100 million during their second weekend, and T'Challa and crew are in good company. Those films are "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," "Jurassic World," and "The Avengers." "Black Panther" appears ready to settle into second place behind only 2015's "The Force Awakens."

"Black Panther" stars Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa/Black Panther, and also stars Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright. 

