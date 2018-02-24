'Black Panther 2': Kendrick Lamar wants to play a villain

Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios

Rapper Kendrick Lamar curated and produced the "Black Panther" soundtrack, but when the inevitable sequel is made, Lamar wouldn't mind a more active role.

In a new interview with BBC Radio 1, host Clara Amfo asked the musician if he'd be interested in a "little cameo" in the possible film.

"Come on, I got to now!" Lamar said. He went on to say he enjoyed Michael B. Jordan's character, villain Erik Killmonger. "He was a villain but he was loved and misunderstood," Lamar said. "So if I could, I'd play a Killmonger for sure."

Lamar said it was a "privilege" to be involved with the groundbreaking hit film, and that the film "is something that not only stands within its moment but stands within time."