'Black Mirror' boldly goes at Star Trek with 'U.S.S. Callister'

"Black Mirror," the science-fiction show that shows the dark side of technology, is about to boldly go forth with a Star Trek homage.

On Tuesday, Netflix released a teaser for the fourth-season episode called "U.S.S. Callister," and Trek fans may feel as if they've been beamed aboard the Enterprise. Captain Daly (Jesse Plemons) welcomes Lieutenant Cole (Cristin Milioti), a new crew member, on board his starship. While things seem normal, this is "Black Mirror," so some kind of terrible twist is almost certainly lurking.

Cole herself looks like a fun character -- while off-ship on a mission, she starts to whine about an overly dramatic villain and is immediately shushed by a more dedicated crew member.

"Imagine if there was no twist. It was just an actual Star Trek parody to throw people off﻿," snarked YouTube user They Might Be Bricks.

"U.S.S. Callister" is the fourth episode of the fourth season of "Black Mirror," and will be seen sometime in 2018.