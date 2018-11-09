Black Friday phone deals 2018: $250 iPhone XS gift card, $300 off Note 9

Good news: Black Friday and Cyber Monday phone deals are expected to be just as aggressive as in years past. Thankfully, for many of these deals, you won't have to engage in ferocious tug-of-war for the last box on the shelf, instead swooping in on coveted promotions from the comfort of your couch.

Black Friday officially falls on Friday, Nov. 23, the day after Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday follows on Nov. 26. These days, sales tend to get going around Nov. 16, and sometimes earlier. We're off to a slow start so far, but the discounts are just ramping up. We'll update this often with the best Black Friday phone deals we find.

Just so you know:

The deals below are current as of Nov. 8 , and include Target, Amazon and Best Buy.



, and include Target, Amazon and Best Buy. CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.



We link to the current listing at the retailer's website when one is available, but you may not see sale pricing reflected on the page until the sale begins.

Save $300 at Best Buy Galaxy S9, Note 9, S9 Plus Josh Miller/CNET Samsung's triple threat smartphones are excellent all-arounders playing at the top of their class. Sale starts Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day) at 5 p.m. With activation on AT&T, Sprint, Verizon. See at Best Buy Galaxy S9 review

$300 Target gift card Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Angela Lang/CNET This is the superphone for the doodlers, tinkerers and Android lovers. The Galaxy Note 9 is an absolute speed, battery life and storage beast -- and the S Pen gives your creativity full rein. Sale dates Nov. 23 through Nov. 25. Requires qualified activation on AT&T or Verizon. Limit two per guest. £900.00 at Target Galaxy Note 9 review

$250 Target gift card iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max Sarah Tew/CNET The iPhone XS and XS Max pick up where the X began, bringing stellar photography to fans of Apple's phones. Sale dates Nov. 23 through 25. In store only. Qualified activation required on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon. (Excludes Sprint Flex and Lease, prepaid and Consumer Cellular.) Limit two phones per guest. £999.00 at Target iPhone XS review

Save $150 at Best Buy iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR Josh Miller/CNET You can't go wrong with one of Apple's new, pricey iPhones for 2018. If you're looking for the best value of the trio, the iPhone XR is our call. Sale starts Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day) at 5 p.m. Requires qualified activation with AT&T, Sprint, Verizon. See at Best Buy iPhone XR review

Save $200 at Best Buy iPhone X Sarah Tew/CNET Last year's iPhone is still going strong, but discounts sweeten the deal. Sale starts Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day) at 5 p.m. Requires activation on AT&T, Verizon, Sprint. See at Best Buy iPhone X review

$200 Target gift card Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL Juan Garzon / CNET If nothing but the best smartphone camera will do, these are your phones. The Pixel 3 and 3 XL may "only" have one lens on the back, but Google's software is so good, it puts dual-, triple- and quad-camera phones to shame. Sale dates Nov. 23 through 25. Qualified activation with Verizon. Limit two per guest. £800.00 at Target Pixel 3 review

Save $150 at Best Buy iPhone 7 James Martin/CNET A two-year-old phone feels long in the tooth, but it's another viable option for a midprice handset. Bonus: it's water-resistant. Sale starts Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day) at 5 p.m. With activation on AT&T, Sprint, Verizon. See at Best Buy iPhone 7 review

$150 Target gift card iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus Picking up last years' iPhones can be a good way to save some cash, and pick up enough extra in a gift card to make a dent on your own gift list. You'll get both with qualified activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon. (Excludes Sprint Flex and Lease, prepaid and Consumer Cellular.) Sale starts In-store only, beginning. 7 a.m., Nov. 23 through 25. Limit two phones per guest. £599.00 at Target iPhone X review

Save $200 at Best Buy $100 iPhone 6S (Simple Mobile and Total Wireless) This is one of the better phones you can buy for $100, anywhere. Sale starts Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day) at 5 p.m. £100.00 at Best Buy iPhone 6S Review

Save $60 iPhone SE at Best Buy (Simple Mobile) This may be your last chance to get Apple's smallest iPhone -- and a favorite from 2016 -- before they're gone for good. Sale starts Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day) at 5 p.m. £80.00 at Best Buy iPhone SE review

Save $150 Huawei Honor View 10 Andrew Hoyle/CNET With some solid core specs, the View 10 is a great way of snagging a powerhouse midrange phone for hundreds less than a premium phone. Sales starts Amazon: Nov. 23 through 26. £349.00 at Amazon Honor View 10 review

Save $65 Total Wireless Samsung Galaxy J3 Orbit no-contract phone Samsung An entry level phone like the Galaxy J3 Orbit won't offer much in the way of camera prowess or speed, but it's relatively portable with a 5-inch screen. Sale starts Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day). £65.00 at Target

Save $50 TracFone prepaid LG Rebel 4 LTE Storage is scarce on this 16GB entry-level handset, but cheap phones make solid second devices, and you won't have to worry about breaking or losing it the way you would a more expensive phone. Sale starts Target says Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day), but its website already advertises the $50 price. £50.00 at Target

Save $90 Total Wireless Samsung Galaxy J7 no-contract phone One of the more robust entry-level Android phones you can buy, the Galaxy J7 has a 5.5-inch screen and 13-megapixel rear camera. Sale starts Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day). £100.00 at Target

Read now: See all Black Friday deals

Read next: Top Black Friday shopping tips