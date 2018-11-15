Black Friday iPhone deals 2018: $150 off iPhone XR and XS, $400 iPhone X gift card

Good news: Black Friday and Cyber Monday -- two huge sales days in the US -- mean deep discounts for iPhone lovers. They take the form of up to hundreds of dollars off top models, or additional gift cards that you can use to buy other gifts for loved ones or yourself (we won't tell). The savings span the iPhone XR, XS and XS Max all the way to the diminutive iPhone SE and older models. There truly is a deal for everyone, with more arriving as we get closer to the big events.

This year, Black Friday officially falls on Friday, Nov. 23, the day after Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday follows on Nov. 26. The sales tend to get going around Nov. 16, and sometimes earlier. We'll add new deals as we hear about them.

Just so you know:

The deals below are current as of Nov. 14



We link to the current listing at the retailer's website when one is available, but you may not see sale pricing reflected on the page until the sale begins.

T-Mobile: Free iPhones or up to $750 off select models Sarah Tew/CNET T-Mobile is offering you a free iPhone XR, iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus, or up to $750 off the iPhone X, XS or XS Max. That's when you trade in your old phone and add an additional line of service to what you already pay. For example, if you already have one phone line, this deal works when you add a second line -- but not if you're trying to buy a new phone on your existing line of service. The savings come in the form of bill credits over a 24-month period. T-Mobile's offer begins Nov. 16. Read more about T-Mobile's full Black Friday deal here. See at T-Mobile

iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus: $400 gift card at Walmart Sarah Tew/CNET You'll pay full price for the iPhone X, iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus, but a $400 gift card is hard to pass up if you're a frequent Walmart shopper. You'll need to activate through AT&T, Sprint or Verizon. The offer applies to in-store purchases only, starting Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 23. Schedule an activation appointment at 6 p.m. Activations begin at 8 p.m.

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR: $300 Walmart gift card Sarah Tew/CNET To cash in on the offer for Apple's new iPhones for 2018 -- a $300 gift card -- you'll need to activate through AT&T, Sprint or Verizon. The offer applies to in-store purchases only, starting Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 23. Schedule an activation appointment at 6 p.m. Activations begin at 8 p.m.

iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max: $250 Target gift card Sarah Tew/CNET The iPhone XS and XS Max pick up where the X began, bringing stellar photography to fans of Apple's phones. The sale runs Nov. 23 through 25 and applies to in-store purchases only. Qualified activation required on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon. (Excludes Sprint Flex and Lease, prepaid and Consumer Cellular.) Limited to two phones per customer. See at Target iPhone XS review

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR: Save $150 at Best Buy Josh Miller/CNET You can't go wrong with one of Apple's new, pricey iPhones for 2018. If you're looking for the best value of the trio, the iPhone XR is our call. The sale begins Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day) at 5 p.m. Requires qualified activation with AT&T, Sprint, Verizon. See at Best Buy iPhone XR review

iPhone X: Save up to $200 at Best Buy Sarah Tew/CNET Last year's iPhone is still going strong, but discounts on an installment billing plan help sweeten the deal. The sale kicks off Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day) at 5 p.m. Requires activation on AT&T, Verizon, Sprint. See at Best Buy iPhone X review

iPhone 7 starting at $10/month: Save $150 at Best Buy James Martin/CNET A two-year-old phone feels long in the tooth, but it's another viable option for a midprice handset. Bonus: it's water-resistant. Sales start Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day) at 5 p.m. With activation on AT&T, Sprint, Verizon. See at Best Buy iPhone 7 review

iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus: $150 Target gift card Picking up last years' iPhones can be a good way to save some cash, and pick up enough extra in a gift card -- $150 here -- to make a dent on your own gift list. You'll get both with qualified activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon. (Excludes Sprint Flex and Lease, prepaid and Consumer Cellular.) Target's sale applies to in-store purchases only, beginning 7 a.m. Nov. 23 through 25. Limited to two phones per customer. See at Target iPhone X review

iPhone 6S: $100 at Best Buy (Save $200) Sarah Tew/CNET This is one of the better phones you can buy for $100, anywhere. You can choose between Simple Mobile and Total Wireless as your service providers. Best Buy's sale begins Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day) at 5 p.m. See at Best Buy iPhone 6S Review

iPhone 6S Plus: $299 from Walmart (Save $100) Josh Miller/CNET This prepaid iPhone 6S Plus with Straight Talk's service comes in space gray or rose gold. Online sales begin Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET). In-store sales start Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 23. See at Walmart iPhone 6S Plus review

iPhone 6: $99 at Walmart (Save $50) CNET You can pick up the prepaid iPhone 6 with Straight Talk service in gold or space gray, or the Total Wireless version in gold. Online sales start Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET). In-store sales begin Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 23. See at Walmart iPhone 6 review

iPhone SE: $80 from Best Buy and Walmart (Save $60) Sarah Tew/CNET This may be your last chance to get Apple's smallest iPhone -- and a favorite from 2016 -- before they're gone for good. It costs $80 from both Best Buy (on Simple Mobile's service) and Walmart (Family Mobile service). Best Buy: Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day) at 5 p.m.

Walmart: Online: Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET). In stores: Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 23. See at Best Buy iPhone SE review

