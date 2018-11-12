Black Friday deals 2018: $300 off Galaxy S9, Note 9, S9 Plus or $300 gift card

Black Friday deals are beginning to crop up for Samsung phones as premium as the Note 9 and Galaxy S9, to cheaper models you can buy for under $100. This is just the beginning, so you should expect even more offers from now through Cyber Monday. Promotions range from discounts to gift cards.
Black Friday always falls on the day after Thanksgiving; this year that's Friday, Nov. 23. These days, sales tend to get going around Nov. 16, and sometimes earlier. We'll update this often with even more Black Friday phone deals as they appear.
Just so you know:
- The deals below are current as of Nov. 9, and include Target, Amazon and Best Buy. Times are local unless otherwise specified.
- We link to the current listing at the retailer's website when one is available, but you may not see sale pricing reflected on the page until the sale begins.
Galaxy S9, Note 9, S9 Plus: Save $300 at Best BuyJosh Miller/CNET
Samsung's triple threat smartphones are excellent all-arounders playing at the top of their class.
Sale starts
Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day) at 5 p.m. With activation on AT&T, Sprint, Verizon.
Samsung Galaxy Note 9: $300 Target gift cardAngela Lang/CNET
This is the superphone for the doodlers, tinkerers and Android lovers. The Galaxy Note 9 is an absolute speed, battery life and storage beast -- and the S Pen gives your creativity full rein.
Sale dates
Nov. 23 through Nov. 25. Requires qualified activation on AT&T or Verizon. Limit two per guest.
Galaxy S9, Note 9, S9 Plus, S8, S8 Plus: $300 Walmart gift cardJosh Miller/CNET
You'll have to pay full price for the Galaxy Note 9, S9, S9 Plus, S8 or S8 Plus, but if you're already a frequent Walmart shopper, $300 of "free" Walmart cash will sweeten the deal. Note that you'll need to activate the phone in-store with AT&T, Sprint or Verizon in order to qualify for the gift card.
Sale dates
In-store only: Nov. 22 at 6pm through 23. Schedule an activation appointment at 6pm. Activations begin at 8pm.
Galaxy S8, Unlocked: Save $150 at Best BuyJosh Miller/CNET
Last year's Galaxy S8 is a smart alternative to the Galaxy S9 for people hoping to save a few more bucks. This discount for the 64GB unlocked version (black) makes the offer more compelling. The Galaxy S8's specs are strong enough to take you through 2019 and beyond. An unlocked phone means you can choose your own carrier and you won't be forced to activate in-store.
Sale dates
Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving day) at 5pm, through Nov. 24.
Galaxy S7: Save $130 at WalmartJosh Miller/CNET
Straight Talk customers can snatch up 2016's prepaid Galaxy S7 in black, with 32GB of storage.
Sale dates
Online: Nov. 21 at 10pm ET/7pm PT
In stores: Nov. 22 at 6pm through 23
Samsung Galaxy J3 Orbit: Save $35-$85 at Target, Best BuySamsung
An entry level phone like the Galaxy J3 Orbit won't offer much in the way of camera prowess or speed, but it's relatively portable with a 5-inch screen. Target and Best Buy both sell the phone for $65 through a combination of prepaid services. Target partners with Total Wireless, while Best Buy's offer works with Simple Mobile, TracFone and Total Wireless.
Sale starts
Target: Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day).
Best Buy: Nov. 22 at 5pm, through Nov. 24.
Galaxy J7 Crown: Save $110 at Walmart, $90 at Best BuySamsung
The Galaxy J7 Crown is a midrange phone with a 5.5-inch screen and 13-megapixel cameras on both the front and back. At Walmart, the phone sells for $80 through Straight Talk's service. At Best Buy, it'll cost $100 and uses Total Wireless or Simple Mobile's networks.
Sale dates
Walmart: Online: Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET). In-store: Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 23.
Best Buy: Nov. 22 at 5pm through Nov. 24.
Samsung Galaxy J7: Save $90 at Target
One of the more robust entry-level Android phones you can buy, the Galaxy J7 has a 5.5-inch screen and 13-megapixel rear camera. This offer is for Total Wireless service.
Sale starts
Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day).
