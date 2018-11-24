Cyber Monday 2018: Black Friday Xbox One S, Xbox One X deals continue starting at $199

Black Friday brought some of the lowest Xbox One prices ever, and nearly all of them are still active as of Saturday.

With the Xbox One X having celebrated its one-year anniversary as the most powerful console on the market, there's never been a better time to add a first, second or third console to your household. We won't judge.

We're listing some of the best deals we've found so far on Xbox One consoles and bundles, and so far, it looks like you'll be able to pick up a Xbox One S 1TB for as low as $199, with prices increasing as you either upgrade your Xbox or pile on more games.

As exact availability has been selling out, nearly every Black Friday offer is still available in at least one of the stores offering it. We'll keep updating these Black Friday deals as they either emerge or vanish as we creep closer to Cyber Monday.

Updated, Nov. 24: Confirmed deals and availability.

You can check out more deals in the slideshow below and or scroll down to see a few of our favorites.

A couple of notes to keep in mind:

Deals and prices have been verified and updated as of Monday 10:01 a.m. PT.



The links below direct to current store listings for the products. Discounts will be reflected as soon as they go live for the respective retailers.



Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle for $199 (save $100) CNET screenshot You're going to have a hard time beating this price for an entry into the Xbox ecosystem. The Creators Bundle includes Minecraft and a ton of add-ons for the game, along with the Xbox One S. This one is widely available, but it's also widely selling out. It's currently on sale at Walmart as of Saturday at 1:35 p.m. PT, and might still be on sale at GameStop and Target. £199.00 at Walmart

Xbox One S 1TB: Battlefield V Bundle for $229 (save $70) CNET screenshot Are you a diehard Battlefield fan? This bundle effectively gives you the latest game in the franchise for free, along with Battlefield One: Revolution and Battlefield 1943 as added pack-ins. The deal is available via Amazon. £229.00 at Amazon

Xbox One X 1TB: Fallout 76 Bundle for $429 (save $70) CNET screenshot Fallout 76 has arrived, and if you're dead-set on entering the wasteland of post-apocalyptic West Virginia with a powerful console at your side, this bundle's for you. £429.00 at Amazon

Xbox One X 1TB for $400 (save $100) The most powerful gaming console on the market will be available for a record-low price at Walmart. If you're quick enough, Kohl's is also selling the Xbox One X with PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds for the same price, with $120 in Kohl's cash added in. £399.00 at Walmart

Note that you can also get the Xbox One S or One X with some other, newer games by paying just $30 more. That's still a net saving, because you'd likely be paying $60 for these games if purchased separately.

Xbox One S bundles for $229 at Walmart:

Xbox One X bundles for $429 at Walmart:

