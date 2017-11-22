They're already camping outside Best Buy for Black Friday

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

I'd rather thought this Black Friday business was waning a touch.

I assumed most people shop online and don't want to be involved in potential fisticuffs over a discounted TV.

It seems, though, that some people can't shake their Thanksgiving traditions.

As CBS Dallas Fort-Worth reports, the Best Buy in Garland, Texas, already enjoys a tent outside. Since Saturday, it's been filled with members of the Garcia family.

They're there in order to save $300 on a smart TV.

Efren Garcia and his family have been doing this for the last six years. The first time, he needed cheap laptops.

Garcia told CBS that in the halcyon days of 2011, he wasn't first in line. The shame of it.

Now, though, his bigger, better tent is perched in pole position and the family is ready to strike.

He says he coopted more members of his family to ensure that no one would usurp their victory.

Garcia did, though, offer a suggestion that times are changing.

On Tuesday night, he told CBS: "I'm surprised that, by this time, there's only two of us. They're probably waiting until the last day. But years before, three days and the line was all the way around."

I wonder whether this will be the year when a tradition dies. The tradition of punching your fellow human in order to get a bargain, that is.

