Walmart Black Friday 2018 deals: $199 Xbox, PS4 available now, $59 Instant Pot, $99 Google Home Hub coming soon

Technically, Walmart's Black Friday sale prices are supposed to start online at at 10 p.m. Eastern Time (7 p.m. PT) on Wednesday, Nov. 21, while physical stores don't open until 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving. But here's the deal: Some Walmart Black Friday prices are available now, as of Monday, Nov. 19. (PS4 bundle is out of stock again, but we list an alternative.)
In fact, many key deals -- including those $200 to $230 PS4 and Xbox One bundles -- are also available at Target, Best Buy and GameStop, too.
Scroll down to see a few of our favorite Walmart Black Friday deals, starting off with the ones available now -- and check out more deals in the slideshow below.
See the full Walmart Black Friday ad here
A few notes to keep in mind:
- We linked to the current listing at Walmart's website when one was available
- Deals available now are at the top; deals starting Wednesday are below, but those sale prices won't be available until the sale begins (10 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, Nov. 21).
- CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
Walmart Black Friday sale prices available now
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB with Spider-Man, $200 (save $160)Aloysius Low/CNET
The PlayStation 4 is a great all-round console and Spider-Man is one of the best big-budget games released this year. This isn't the PS4 Pro. of course, but for the price, it's a great all-in-one PlayStation starter package with $100 off the hardware, and one of the year's best games (and a PS4 exclusive) thrown in for free. (Update: It appears out of stock at Walmart, Target and Amazon; check out GameStop instead.)
PlayStation VR + 2 Move controllers + Creed, Superhot bundle: $249 (save $100)
If you already have a PS4, this bundle kickstarts your virtual reality experience. It includes the PlayStation VR helmet, 2 Move controllers and 2 compatible games: Creed: Rise to Glory and Superhot VR. It's widely available at most other major retailers, too.
Xbox One X for $399 (save $100)Josh Miller
Want the more powerful Xbox One X? It's available for $100 off, too. This console delivers a full 4K gaming experience, and it plays 4K Blu-rays, too (the similarly priced PS4 Pro can't do that).
Xbox One S Minecraft bundle for $199 (save $100)Tania Gonzalez/CNET
This bundle pulls together a 1TB Xbox One S with Minecraft, the megapopular building game that's suitable for all ages.
Note that you can also get the Xbox One S or One X with some other, newer games by paying just $30 more. That's still a net savings, because you'd likely be paying $60 for these games if purchased separately.
Xbox One S bundles for $229 at Walmart:See the Forza Horizon 4 bundle
See NBA 2K19 bundle
See Battlefield V bundle
Xbox One X bundles for $429 at Walmart:See the PUBG bundle
See Fallout 76 bundle
See the NBA 2K19 bundle
Walmart Black Friday deals available starting Wed., Nov. 21
2018 iPad, $250 (save $80)Sarah Tew/CNET
This deal will be widely available during Black Friday week, but Walmart will have the 2018 iPad on sale first -- a great price for a great gift.
That price is not a misprint
65-inch 4K smart Roku TV: $398Sarah Tew/CNET
This is an insane price on a big TV with Roku, the best smart TV system CNET has ever tested. Walmart's ad says the TV is either the TCL 65S4 or the Sharp LC‑65Q7300U. We haven't reviewed either model directly, but TCL tells us it has "similar form and function" to the S405 we reviewed in 2017 (pictured), which costs roughly $350 more at 65 inches.
Cheapest. 40-inch TV. Ever.
40-inch Hisense 1080p TV: $99Walmart
Neither have we reviewed this Hisense (model 40EU3000), but we're guessing its image quality is on the bottom end of "acceptable," at best. But this is the lowest price we've ever seen for a 40-inch TV. Just last year we were excited about 32-inch TVs for $99. Insanity.
iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus: $400 gift cardSarah Tew/CNET
From the cheapest TV to the most expensive iPhones...of last year. You'll pay full price for the iPhone X, iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus, but a $400 gift card (that's four Insignia 40-inch TVs!) is hard to pass up if you're a frequent Walmart shopper. You'll need to activate through AT&T, Sprint or Verizon.
This deal is in-store only: Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 23. Schedule an activation appointment at 6 p.m. Activations begin at 8 p.m.
iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR: $300 gift cardJosh Miller/CNET
Wait, you want a new iPhone? That'll cost you even more, and net a lower-value gift card. But if you get the cheaper XR ($750) it's a solid deal and might be worth heading to Walmart to make it happen.
This deal is in-store only: Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 23. Schedule an activation appointment at 6 p.m. Activations begin at 8 p.m.
Samsung Galaxy S9, Note 9, S9 Plus, S8, S8 Plus: $300 gift cardJosh Miller/CNET
Similar deal where you have to pay full price in-store, but with a cheaper phone. The S9 from 2018 starts at $650, while the S8 models from 2017 are even cheaper. If you're not wedded to the iPhone, these Samsungs are pretty sweet bargains with the gift card.
This deal is in-store only: Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 23. Schedule an activation appointment at 6 p.m. Activations begin at 8 p.m.
Google Home Hub, $99 (save $50)Brian Bennett/CNET
That's a whole 33 percent off the extremely handy Google Home Hub, which was just released. And it's got no camera, so it's a more comfortable bedroom and kitchen companion that other smart displays.
Save $40
Instant Pot 8-Quart Pressure Cooker for $59 (save $40)Instant Pot via Amazon
Mate, who doesn't want to make soup in like 15 minutes? Discounted Instant Pots seem like they're everywhere this year, but this one is a whopping 8 quarts -- and it's $10 cheaper than many rival deals, too.
Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones, $99 (save $50)Sarah Tew/CNET
The Bose SoundSport earphones are already reasonably priced, $50 off makes them well worth a look.
Retro Arcade Machine (Pac-Man or Galaga), $249 (save $50)Sarah Tew/CNET
Who wouldn't want an arcade machine in their house?
It's only $50 off, but $249 isn't too bad for Galaga! And Walmart had the exclusive on this Pac-Man machine, for some reason.
Google Home Mini for $25 (half price)Chris Monroe/CNET
Amazon doesn't sell Google Assistant products because they directly compete with its Alexa-powered Echo speakers. And while this great half-price deal on the Google Home Mini is widely available almost everywhere else, it'll be available earliest online at Walmart.
Roku Ultra for $48 (half price)Sarah Tew/CNET
The highest-end Roku improves on our favorite 4K streamer, the Streaming Stick Plus, with a headphone jack on the remote, a remote finder and, new for 2018, JBL headphones, a $30 value. This price is also available at Target and elsewhere, but Walmart throws in a $35 credit for Sling TV, a $5 Vudu credit and one free month of Showtime, an $11 value, to get you to buy it there. (Disclosure: Showtime is a division of CBS, parent company of CNET.)
