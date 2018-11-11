Black Friday 2018 Walmart deals: PS4 and Xbox One for $200, $99 Google Home Hub and more

Walmart

Walmart revealed its full list of Black Friday deals for 2018 on Thursday, and we've been combing through it ever since to highlight some of the best deals (scroll down). And the world's biggest retailer is coming out swinging: Countering a slew of deals from Target, Best Buy, Costco and Amazon, Walmart's deals start earlier than ever, and include in-store coffee service and other niceties.

While Walmart's store event kicks off at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving, online deals start at 10 p.m. Eastern Time (7 p.m. PT) on Wednesday, Nov. 21. Prices are valid through Friday, Nov. 23 while supplies last. That means you'll be able to get these deals without having to visit a Walmart store.

You can check out more deals in the slideshow above and see the full ad here, but scroll down to see a few of our favorites.

A few notes to keep in mind:

We linked to the current listing at Walmart's website when one was available, but of course sale pricing won't be available until the sale begins (10 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, Nov. 21).



CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Save $80 2018 iPad, $250 Benjamin Geskin/iDrop News Apple products are difficult to find on sale at the best of times. $80 off is good. £250.00 at Walmart iPad review

Only $200 PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB with Spider-Man, $200 Sony The PlayStation 4 is a great all-round console and Spider-Man is one of the best big-budget games released this year. Worth stating, this isn't the PS4 Pro. £199.00 at Walmart Spider-Man review

Xbox for $200 Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle, $200 Sarah Tew/CNET Like the PlayStation 4 deal above, this isn't the more powerful Xbox One X, but it's still a great price, especially if you have kids obsessed with Minecraft. £200.00 at Walmart Xbox One S review

That price is not a misprint 65-inch 4K smart Roku TV: $398 Sarah Tew/CNET This is an insane price on a big TV with Roku, the best smart TV system CNET has ever tested. Walmart's ad says the TV is either the TCL 65S4 or the Sharp LC‑65Q7300U. We haven't reviewed either model directly, but the specifications look similar to the S405 we reviewed in 2017 (pictured), which costs roughly $350 more at 65 inches. Read CNET's S405 review

Cheapest. 40-inch TV. Ever. 40-inch Hisense 1080p TV: $99 Walmart Neither have we reviewed this Hisense (model 40EU3000), but we're guessing its image quality is on the bottom end of "acceptable," at best. But this is the lowest price we've ever seen for a 40-inch TV. Just last year we were excited about 32-inch TVs for $99. Insanity.

Save $50 Retro Arcade Machine (PacMan or Galaga), $249 Sarah Tew/CNET Who wouldn't want an arcade machine in their house?



It's only $50 off, but $249 isn't too bad for Galaga! And Walmart had the exclusive on this Pac-Man machine, for some reason. £249.00 at Walmart Arcade1up preview

Google Home Mini for $25 (half price) Chris Monroe/CNET Amazon doesn't sell Google Assistant products because they directly compete with its Alexa-powered Echo speakers. And while this great half-price deal on the Google Home Mini is widely available almost everywhere else, it'll be available earliest online at Walmart. See at Walmart Read the CNET review

Roku Ultra for $48 (half price) Sarah Tew/CNET The highest-end Roku improves on our favorite 4K streamer, the Streaming Stick Plus, with a headphone jack on the remote, a remote finder and, new for 2018, JBL headphones, a $30 value. This price is also available at Target and elsewhere, but Walmart throws in a $35 credit for Sling TV, a $5 Vudu credit and one free month of Showtime, an $11 value, to get you to buy it there. (Disclosure: Showtime is a division of CBS, parent company of CNET.) See at Walmart Read the CNET review

Now playing: Watch this: Tricks to score extra savings on Black Friday and Cyber...

Black Friday 2018 deals in each category



Black Friday 2018 deals by store

Black Friday 2018: CNET's complete coverage