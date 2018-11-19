Black Friday 2018 smart home deals: Google Home Hub, Facebook Portal, Apple HomePod, Alexa gadgets and more

November is a time of tradition: Colder weather, football, turkey feasts with friends and family -- and, of course, scouring the web for the best Black Friday deals.

Sure enough, here you are! And, if it's deals on smart home gadgets that you're after, you've come to the right place. They've been some of the hottest Black Friday sellers in recent years, especially now that big names like Amazon and Google are essentially all-in on the connected home. Expect more of the same for shoppers in 2018, with lots of deals on Alexa and Google Assistant gadgets, smart thermostats from names like Nest and Ecobee, connected lighting kits, video doorbells, app-enabled robot vacuums... you name it.

To that end, here's a running list of all the upcoming deals we've spotted thus far. We've kicked things off with deals from Amazon, then followed suit with brick-and-mortar bargains from Target, Best Buy, Walmart, Lowe's and Home Depot. We're keeping our eyes peeled for online deals from names like Newegg and Dell, too. And yep, some are available right now -- including a number of notable Amazon bundles on Echo speakers that bring the price-per-device down below the individual Black Friday prices.

Other stores are sure to follow as Black Friday draws near, and we also expect to see plenty of online deals direct from the manufacturers themselves. As soon as we spot any new offers or price drops, we'll update this page, so keep it bookmarked. (Last updated Nov. 19.)

And remember the usual caveats: Most of the deals won't actually be live until Black Friday, Nov. 23. And click that gallery above if you just want to see our 10 favorite smart home device bargains of the season. I'll keep that updated as new deals come in, too.

(Oh, and if you're looking for the best smart TV deals, or deals on smart appliances and kitchen gadgets like the Instant Pot, we've got those listed in separate posts. Just click the links to see the full rundowns.)

Got it? Good. Now let's get to the deals.

Amazon Echo (second-gen) for $69 (save $30) Ian Knighton/CNET Amazon's fleet of Alexa-enabled smart speakers goes on sale starting Thanksgiving Day, and that includes a $30 discount on Alexa's flagship, the second-gen Amazon Echo. That discount brings the price down to $69, more than $100 less than the original Echo sold for. And note that the popular (RED) Edition Amazon Echo is now back in stock -- that one will cost $69 on Thanksgiving, too. That price looks like it'll be available elsewhere, too, including at Target and at Best Buy -- and also Kohl's, where you'll get $15 of in-store credit for every $50 that you spend on Black Friday, meaning that you could buy the Echo for $69 and get an extra $15 to put toward something else. Hmm.. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Two Amazon Echo smart speakers for $100 (save $100) Ry Crist/CNET QVC is offering two Amazon Echo speakers for just $100, which handily beats Amazon's Black Friday pricing. It's an especially interesting deal given that Amazon just introduced stereo pairing for Echo speakers, letting you sync two of them up and split the left and right audio channels between them. Add in the new Echo Sub, and you're looking at a voice-activated 2.1 stereo setup for a total of $230. This was listed as "Today's Special Deal" back on Nov. 14, but it still appears to be live as of the morning of Nov. 19. I'll keep an eye on the deal and yank this entry once it's sold out -- if you're reading this, chances are good that this offer's still available. See at QVC Read the CNET review

Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition for $50 (save $20) Sarah Tew/CNET It usually costs $70, but starting Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 22), Amazon will sell you the Echo Dot Kids Edition in any color for $50. If you're looking to buy in bulk for a couple of kids, you can save even more starting now, as Amazon is now offering a three-pack of kid-friendly Echo Dots for $100. That brings the cost for each one down more than 50 percent, and saves you a total of $110. See at Amazon Read more on CNET

Amazon Echo Dot (second-gen) for $20 (save $10) Ian Knighton/CNET Amazon already cut the price of the last-gen Echo Dot down to $30 when the new one came out last month, but the company is marking it down by another $10 for Black Friday, bringing the price all the way down to $20. I don't know why you wouldn't just pay the extra $4 for this year's model, which offers a noticeable uptick in sound quality, but hey, maybe you're just going to connect the thing to an external audio setup anyway. In that case, this might be the deal for you. Expect to see this deal elsewhere, as well. For instance, it'll be available at Best Buy starting at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 22). See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Amazon Echo Look for $50 (save $150) Tyler Lizenby/CNET Here's a very steep price cut for the Amazon Echo Look, a smart selfie camera with onboard Alexa voice controls and the ability to offer fashion or shopping advice based on your personal style. It usually sells for $200, but you'll be able to nab one for just $50 starting Thanksgiving Day. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Amazon Echo Plus (second-gen) for $110 (save $40) Chris Monroe/CNET Also $40 off: the just-released, second-gen Amazon Echo Plus, which you'll be able to get for $110 for Black Friday. It takes the Echo and adds a slight improvement in sound quality, plus a built-in temperature sensor and a Zigbee radio that can connect directly with things like smart lights and smart locks. Amazon will even throw in a free Philips Hue White LED with purchase. Starting Thanksgiving Day, look for the same deal -- free bulb included -- at Best Buy, as well. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Amazon Echo Show (second-gen) for $180 (save $50) Tyler Lizenby/CNET If you'd like an Alexa device that comes with a touchscreen, then the second-gen Echo Show is your newest option. You can save $50 on it on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 22). Best Buy will have the same deal available in-store starting at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving, too. Bonus: As of now, Amazon will sell you two Amazon Echo Shows for $340, which is $120 off of retail. At $170 each, that's $10 cheaper per Show than the official Black Friday deal. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Amazon Echo Spot for $90 (save $40) Tyler Lizenby/CNET Another Alexa touchscreen option: the semispherical Amazon Echo Spot, which might rightly claim to be the smartest alarm clock ever. You can score it for $90 starting on Thanksgiving Day, a savings of $40. Best Buy and Kohl's are offering the same deal. If you'd like to double down, Amazon is now offering a two-pack of Echo Spots for $160. That's a savings of $100 -- and $10 less per Spot than the Thanksgiving sale price. You'll see the discount once you've got the Spots in your cart. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Amazon Echo Sub with two Amazon Echo smart speakers for $250 ($80 off) Here's a deal that's available right now as an early special -- buy the new Amazon Echo Sub with two Amazon Echo smart speakers for $250, a savings of $80. Just do me a favor and check if this two-Echo-speakers-for-$100 deal from QVC is still live first -- if so, it's actually cheaper to do that and then add in the Echo Sub at its full price of $130, bringing your total to $230. Another option -- upgrade to a bundle with the Echo Sub and two Amazon Echo Plus smart speakers for $320. That deal is also live right now on Amazon, and it'll save you $100. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Amazon Fire HD 10 with Show Mode Charging Dock for $145 ($60 off) David Carnoy/CNET The Show Mode charging dock basically transforms your Fire Tablet into an always-on, Echo Show-style smart display. As of right now, you can get the two packaged together for $145, which saves you $60. Already have a Fire HD 10 and just want the dock? Starting now, Amazon's knocking $10 off of the price, bringing the dock's cost down to $45. See at Amazon Read the CNET Review

Amazon Smart Plug for $5 with purchase of any Echo device (save $20) Ry Crist/CNET Picking up a new Echo Dot, or any other Echo gadget on Black Friday? You can tack an Amazon Smart Plug on to your order for just $5. Plug it in and plug something like a lamp or a space heater into it, and you'll be able to tell Alexa to turn it on and off via your new Echo gadget. And if you'd rather shop at Best Buy, it looks like it'll be offering the same deal. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Anova Wi-Fi Sous-Vide Circulator for $100 (save $60) Tyler Lizenby/CNET It usually sells for $160, but starting Thanksgiving Day, Best Buy will sell you Anova's Wi-Fi-equipped sous vide circulator for $100. It's a great way to cook meats to the exact temp of your choosing, and the Wi-Fi lets you monitor the cooking remotely on your phone, even if you aren't at home. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Apple HomePod Smart Speaker for $250 (save $100) Tyler Lizenby/CNET Here's a rare discount on the Siri-powered Apple HomePod, available at Best Buy in either white or space gray for $250, a savings of $100. The deal begins Thanksgiving Day at 5 p.m. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

August Smart Lock for $120 (save $30) Tyler Lizenby/CNET Starting Thanksgiving Day and ending Cyber Monday, August will offer its third-gen August Smart Lock for $30 off, bringing the cost down to $120. That edges out the current sale price on Amazon by a few bucks. The larger August Smart Lock Pro gets a Thanksgiving discount, too, bringing its price down to $179 and saving you $50. See at August Read the CNET Review

Brewie Plus Beer-making Machine for $1,499 (save $1,000) Brewie It's not often that you get to save $1,000 on a single smart home gadget, but that's exactly what you're getting if you buy the Brewie Plus direct from Brewie this Black Friday (Nov. 23). The Wi-Fi equipped beer-making machine helps you monitor and control the entire brewing process to help ensure better tasting homebrews. It usually costs a hefty $2,499, but Brewie is marking it down to $1,499 for Black Friday only. See at Brewie Read the CNET Review

Chamberlain MyQ Garage Hub for $60 (save $20) Chamberlain's MyQ Garage controller lets you open or close your garage from your phone, and it works with a bunch of popular smart home platforms. On Thanksgiving Day, Best Buy will offer it for $60, saving you $20. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Cree Connected LED for $12 ($3 off) Tyler Lizenby/CNET It's the smallest discount in this roundup, but hey, nothing wrong with saving a few bucks per bulb if you plan on filling your home with automatable Zigbee smart lights like these. And, despite the fact that they've been out for a few years now, Cree's Connected LEDs, which work with Zigbee controllers like the Philips Hue Bridge and the Amazon Echo Plus, are still some of our favorite bargain bulbs. Look for them on sale at Home Depot this Black Friday -- both the soft white and daylight versions, I might add. See at Home Depot Read the CNET review

Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat and an Amazon Echo Dot for $199 (save $100) Chris Monroe/CNET Ecobee is discounting a couple of its connected thermostats for Black Friday this year, including the current-gen Ecobee4. That model comes with a separate room sensor that lets you track the temperature away from the thermostat, which is really handy if your bedroom runs a little too warm or a little too cold at night. It also has Amazon's Alexa built right in. It usually sells for $249, but you'll find it for $199 online at Amazon and on Ecobee's website right now. That said, the best place to buy it is at Best Buy, where you'll also get a brand-new Amazon Echo Dot thrown into the deal for good measure. That's a fantastic offer, and it's live on Best Buy's website right now. If you don't care about using your thermostat as an Alexa access point, you can save even more by going with the previous-gen Ecobee3 Lite, which Ecobee is currently offering for $139, or $30 off. Like the current-gen model, it works with remote sensors and with Google, Siri and Alexa for voice controls. The only real difference is that it doesn't have Alexa built in. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Ecobee Switch Plus for $79 (save $20) Chris Monroe/CNET If Alexa in your thermostat sounds interesting, then how about Alexa in a light switch? Ecobee pulled it off with the Ecobee Switch Plus, a smart, in-wall light switch that works with all of the major voice platforms, and also includes built-in microphones and a speaker to let you talk with Alexa. It'll be marked down by $20 wherever Ecobee thermostats are sold, and the deal appears to be live already on Ecobee's website. Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot and Lowe's have deals of their own going as well, to varying degrees. See at Ecobee Read the CNET review

Emerson Sensi Smart Thermostat for $89 (save $40) Tyler Lizenby/CNET Another smart thermostat option getting a Black Friday price cut: the Emerson Sensi, one of our favorite budget picks. The Sensi isn't anything fancy to look at, but it still does the job admirably well. It also works with both Amazon Alexa and Apple HomeKit. Starting Nov. 22, you'll be able to score one from Newegg for just $89, saving you $40. See at Newegg Read the CNET review

Facebook Portal (10-inch) for $150 (save $50) James Martin/CNET It's brand-spankin'-new, but the Facebook Portal video chatting hub is getting a Black Friday discount at Best Buy that starts at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. You'll be able to get the smaller, 10-inch version for $50 off. You'll find the same deal online on Amazon and, of course, on Facebook. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Garadget Smart Garage Door Controller for $65 (save $34) Chris Monroe/CNET Chamberlain isn't your only option for smart garage control -- this little doodad called Garadget can get the job done, too, and it works with Alexa, IFTTT and Google Assistant. Newegg will have it marked down to just $65 on Black Friday, which is a steal. See at Newegg Read the CNET review

Geeni Switch and Charge Wi-Fi Smart Plug for $15 (save $5) We haven't tested this specific smart plug, but my ol' pal David Priest reviewed an earlier version of Geeni's Wi-Fi smart plug and came away impressed, giving it a four-star review. This one adds in a pair of USB charging ports, and looks like it won't block adjacent outlets. Plus, it works with Alexa and Google Assistant to let you turn anything plugged into it on and off using voice commands. At $15, it might make a great stocking stuffer -- and the deal is live right now on Home Depot's website as an early, pre-Black Friday special. See at Home Depot Read the CNET review

Geeni Outdoor Smart Wi-Fi Plug for $20 (save $5) For an extra $5, you could upgrade to Geeni's weatherproofed outdoor smart plug, which would be a really thrifty way to help automate your holiday decorations. Here's what Dave Priest had to say when he reviewed the Energi early last year: "The Geeni Energi stands out as one of the best affordable smart plugs on the market. When further integrations are added, it'll be a fantastic product." Now, the things work with Alexa and Google Assistant, so it sounds like it might be a great time to give Geeni a shot. At any rate, $20 for a well-connected outdoor smart plug is a heck of a deal -- comparable models from names like iDevices typically sell for at least twice as much. And, like the other Geeni switch, this deal is available online right now as an early special. See at Home Depot Read the CNET review

Google Home Hub for $99 (save $50) Chris Monroe/CNET It's only been out for less than a month, but that didn't stop Google from discounting its new voice-activated touchscreen by 50 bucks for Black Friday. Small but mighty, the Home Hub's Google Assistant smarts are a great fit for your kitchen countertop, and you'll be able to score one for just $99 at Target on Black Friday, or from Walmart, Best Buy, Kohl's or Lowe's starting Thanksgiving Day. Want to buy it even earlier? Jet will offer the same deal starting the day before Thanksgiving at 10 p.m. ET. US Cellular says it'll be offering a Black Friday deal on the Home Hub, too, and while it isn't saying what the actual discount will be just yet, I'm guessing it'll be the same $50 off that we're seeing everywhere else. One nice thing: If you spend at least $120, US Cellular will let you spread the cost out over 12 months with no money down and no interest. No matter where you get it, $99 is $80 less than what you'll pay on Black Friday for its rival, the Amazon Echo Show. The gloves are off, Alexa! See at Target Read the CNET review

Google Home Mini and C by GE Bluetooth Smart Bulb for $25 (save $30) Chris Monroe/CNET The Google Home Mini smart speaker will be available for $25 on Black Friday at outlets like Target, but the best deal we've seen comes from Lowe's, where the same $25 will get you the Home Mini packaged with a free C by GE Bluetooth smart bulb. This combo is designed to work right out of the box, so as soon as you screw the bulb in and turn it on, it'll automatically pair with Google Assistant for voice controls. See at Lowe's Read more on CNET

Google Home Mini smart speaker for $25 (save $25) James Martin/CNET Like most stores that carry it, Walmart is offering the Google Home Mini on its own for half off starting Thanksgiving Day. It doesn't come with a free bulb so it's not quite as good a deal as you'll find at Lowe's, but Walmart does have the new aqua-colored version as an exclusive, which is why I'm giving it a separate mention here. See at Walmart Read more on CNET

Google Home Mini and Chromecast Bundle for $45 (save $29) Walmart Walmart is also offering the Google Home Mini packaged with a Chromecast media streamer for $45 total, which is about 30 bucks off the combo's usual price. These two are a good pair -- plug the Chromecast into your TV and you'll be able to tell the Home Mini things like, "OK, Google, play The Great British Baking Show on Netflix," plus other nifty tricks. Walmart calls this deal an exclusive, but Jet.com is offering this same bundle at the same price, and you'll be able to get it starting the day before Thanksgiving at 10 p.m. ET. That's a bit earlier than Walmart, for what it's worth. See at Walmart Read more on CNET

Google Home Mini and 30-piece Tasty Cookware Set for $99 (save $131) Walmart calls this bundle an exclusive too. In it, you'll find the Google Home Mini packaged with a 30-piece cookware set from Tasty that includes ceramic, nonstick pots, skillets and frying pans in red, copper or blue, all for just $99. The combo usually retails for $230, so this might be worth it for the cookware alone. See at Walmart See more on CNET

iRobot Roomba 890 for $350 (save $150) iRobot Target has a bunch of vacuums and robot vacuums marked down for Black Friday, but the biggest discount we're seeing is the $150 you can save on an app-enabled Roomba 890. That discount brings the price down to $350, which is about as low as we've ever seen a current-gen smart Roomba sell for. Willing to spend a little more? Right now, you can get the top-of-the-line Roomba 960 direct from iRobot for $499, which is $200 off the regular price. See at Target

iRobot Roomba 675 for $200 (save $100) You can get a smart Roomba for even less by going with an earlier-gen model. Best Buy will offer the app-enabled Roomba 675 for $200 starting on Thanksgiving, which saves you $100 off of the retail price. See at Best Buy

iRobot Braava Jet 240 for $170 (save $30) Want a robotic floor cleaner that can mop? iRobot's Braava Jet is one option, and it works with iRobot's app for automated cleaning controls. You can get $30 off right now as an early Black Friday special on iRobot's website. See at iRobot.com Read the CNET Review

JBL Link View Smart Display with Google Assistant for $200 (save $50) Tyler Lizenby/CNET Newegg is the only outlet I've seen so far that's offering a Black Friday discount on the JBL Link View, a voice-activated, Google Assistant-equipped smart display that impressed us when we tested it out. That said, the $199 sale price isn't anything exceptional. I'm currently seeing the same price as a non-Black Friday deal from a number of other outlets -- and if I were buying a Google Assistant touchscreen on Black Friday, I think I'd much rather snag the equally smart Lenovo Smart Display or the Google Home Hub, which will each be available for $99. Still, a deal's a deal, and this is one you can buy right now if you're so inclined. See at Newegg Read the CNET review

Lenovo 8-inch Smart Display for $99 (save $100) Chris Monroe/CNET We've tested all of the impressive new Google Assistant smart displays this year -- Lenovo's was the first, and I think it's still my favorite. Best Buy has the 8-inch version marked down by a hundred bucks for Black Friday, bringing the price down to $99. That's the same price as the Black Friday deal on the smaller Google Home Hub. Best Buy made this deal live as an early online special for a few days, but that window is closed, so you'll have to wait until Black Friday for another chance at it. Some might want to hold out to see if Lenovo's larger, 10-inch version of the Smart Display gets marked down, as well. Best Buy has that model included in the "up to 35 percent off" section of its Black Friday ad, but no final discounts or sale prices have been announced for any of those yet. If it gets marked down by the full 35 percent, that'd bring the price down to $165. I think I'd still rather spend $99 on the 8-inch model, but it's still something to keep an eye out for. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Leviton Decora Smart Dimmer Switch for $40 (save $10) Chris Monroe/CNET As connected dimmer switches go, this Leviton Decora model isn't the fanciest-looking, but it is more affordable than competitors from iDevices, Lutron and WeMo, it needs no hub, and it works with Alexa, Google Assistant and Nest. You can knock an extra $10 off of the price at Home Depot on Black Friday. We haven't tested this one, but we did test a separate, nearly identical Decora switch that's designed for use with Apple HomeKit (and Apple HomeKit only). Doesn't look like that one will be on sale for Black Friday, but between the two, I prefer this non-HomeKit version's versatility. And if you don't need the lights to dim, the cheaper, non-dimming version is $10 off on Black Friday, too. See at Home Depot Read the CNET review

LG ThinQ WK9 Xboom Smart Display for $199 (save $100) James Martin/CNET LG just released its own Google Assistant smart display to compete with Lenovo and JBL (and, y'know, Google). And good news! Here at launch, it's already marked down by $100 to fit in with the Black Friday crowd. The bad news? LG's full retail price for the thing is a hefty $299, which means that the sale price is $199 -- $100 more than you'll spend for Lenovo or Google's smart displays this Black Friday. We already like those, and it's very hard to imagine that the LG version will be $100 better than either of them. (Let alone, y'know, $150 better after Black Friday passes. Yeesh.) Anyway, a deal's a deal, so I'm including it in this rundown, but this one feels about as skippable as Black Friday gets. See at LG Read the CNET Review

Lifx Multicolor Wi-Fi Smart Bulb for $40 (save $20) Chris Monroe/CNET Starting Thanksgiving Day, Best Buy will offer both the standard-size and floodlight versions of the current-gen Lifx LED for $40 each, a savings of $20 per bulb. That's a good price on good smart bulbs that are brighter than comparable bulbs from Philips Hue. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Lutron Caseta Wireless Dimming Starter Kit for $80 (save $20) Tyler Lizenby/CNET It isn't a huge discount, but Lutron Caseta is still my top pick among smart light switches. Look for this one-switch starter kit that comes with the Lutron Bridge for $20 at Home Depot starting Black Friday (Nov. 23). See at Home Depot Read the CNET review

Meater Plus Wi-Fi Meat Thermometer for $84 (save $15) Chris Monroe/CNET Meater is a wireless Wi-Fi meat thermometer -- just stick it in whatever hunk of meat you'd like to cook, pop it in the oven, and track the temp from an app on your phone. We were impressed when we tested it, and starting Black Friday (Nov. 23), you'll be able to save $15 on it on Amazon, bringing the total cost down to $84. See at Amazon Read the CNET Review

Nanoleaf Rhythm Starter Kit for $180 (save $50) Tyler Lizenby/CNET I'm not seeing it in Best Buy's Black Friday ad, but the team at Nanoleaf tells me that the retailer will have the Nanoleaf Rhythm starter kit for $50 off. They tell me you'll find the same deal at Home Depot (we're still waiting for that retailer's ad). No matter where you get it, that's a good deal on this weirdly likable smart lighting kit, which includes nine triangular, color-changing LED panels that stick to your walls, plus a microphone-equipped Rhythm accessory that syncs lighting changes with whatever music you're listening to. Just keep in mind that new, square-shaped Nanoleaf Canvas panels are scheduled for release in early December, so you've got new options coming very soon that might be worth waiting for. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Buy a Nanoleaf Rhythm Starter Kit, get a free Nanoleaf Remote Chris Monroe/CNET Starting Black Friday, Nanoleaf will toss in its unique, 12-sided Remote accessory when you purchase a nine-panel Nanoleaf Rhythm Starter Kit for $230 direct from the Nanoleaf website. The Remote is truly one-of-a-kind, letting you switch between color-changing scenes by rotating different sides to the top and it can trigger Apple HomeKit scenes, too. It usually costs $50 on its own, so this is a decent deal, and right on par with the Best Buy offer as far as value is concerned. Just decide whether you want the Remote or not, and go from there. See at Nanoleaf Read the CNET review

Nest Cam Outdoor for $149 (save $50) Nest Prefer Nest's weatherproofed outdoor camera? The rugged, weather-proof Nest Cam Outdoor typically sells for a steep $199, but you'll be able to pick it up for $50 off at Lowe's and Kohl's starting Nov. 22. See at Lowe's Read the CNET review

Nest Learning Thermostat (third-gen) for $179 (save $70) Tyler Lizenby/CNET Nest's smart thermostat is basically an icon of the smart home at this point. If you've been holding out for the right price to make the upgrade in your own smart home, then perhaps this $70 Black Friday discount from Target will do the trick. And yep, Lowe's will have the same deal starting on Nov. 22, as will Newegg and Kohl's. If you want the absolute best bang for your buck, then I'd actually suggest getting it at Kohl's, since the store is offering $15 of in-store credit for each $50 you spend. As a result, the $170 Nest deal would yield you an extra $45 to shop with on top of the savings. See at Target Read the CNET review

Nest Thermostat E for $99 (save $70) Chris Monroe/CNET The plastic-bodied Nest Thermostat E costs less than the stainless-steel Nest to begin with, and it's just as smart. Target will offer it for $30 off on Black Friday, but the best deal we've seen comes from Dell, where you can score one for $70 off starting on Nov. 21. That's the best price on this thermostat that I've ever seen. See at Dell Read the CNET review

Nest Hello Video Doorbell for $179 (save $70) Tyler Lizenby/CNET Here's a terrific deal on Nest's excellent video doorbell, which our camera and doorbell pro Megan Wollerton called "the smartest video doorbell available today." $70 off is about as much of a discount as we've ever seen on it -- look for the deal in-store at Lowe's and also Kohl's starting on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22. Dell will also offer it online starting the day before Thanksgiving. And again, the in-store credit offer at Kohl's will net you an extra $45 to shop with. Kohl's says that some Black Friday specials will be available online starting today (Nov. 19), so if I see this one live early, I'll update this space and let you know. See at Lowe's Read the CNET review

Nest Protect Smoke Detector for $99 (save $20) Tyler Lizenby/CNET It's not the biggest doorbuster I've ever seen (especially for a piece of tech that's been out for a few years now), but hey, here's Nest's smart smoke detector marked down by $20. Dell will have the same deal online starting on Nov. 21. See at Target Read the CNET review

Netgear Arlo 3-Camera Starter Kit for $189 (save $110) Joshua Goldman/CNET Netgear's battery-powered Arlo security cameras are a popular pick for home security, and Newegg's offering a good Black Friday deal on a first-gen, three-camera starter kit that'll save you over a hundred bucks. The deal starts on Nov. 21 -- if you miss it, look for an almost-as-good deal at Walmart, where the three-camera Arlo kit will sell for $199. On Black Friday, you'll also be able to score discounts on refurbished Arlo starter kits and add-on cameras at Fry's. See at Newegg Read the CNET review

Netgear Arlo Pro 2 4-Camera Starter Kit for $580 (save $220) Chris Monroe/CNET Meanwhile, Best Buy has the newer version of the Arlo cameras available in a four-camera starter kit for $580. That sounds like a lot, but this kit usually sells for $800. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance 3-Bulb Starter Kit with Remote for $120 (save $70) This Philips Hue starter kit includes three color-changing bulbs, a wireless remote that docks on the wall like a light switch when you aren't using it, and the all-important Philips Hue Bridge that needs to stay plugged into your router in order to control the lights from your phone or sync them with Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant. It usually costs $190, but on Black Friday, Best Buy will sell it for $120. That's a terrific deal -- $30 less than you'd typically pay for just the bulbs. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Philips Hue Lightstrips for $60 (save $30) Colin West McDonald/CNET If you've already got a Hue Bridge and just want to expand your system, these Hue Lightstrips look great beneath cabinets and behind TVs, and $60 is about as low as they ever sell for. See at Best Buy Read CNET's first take

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Bulb for $40 (save $10) Tyler Lizenby/CNET Just want to expand your existing Hue setup with an additional color-changing light bulb or two? On Black Friday, Best Buy will sell them for $40 each, a savings of $10. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Philips Hue White LED four-pack for $40 (save $10) Amazon If you don't care about the colors and just want to fill out your home with automatable white light, this four-pack of plain, vanilla Philips Hue White bulbs will sell for $40 at Best Buy on Black Friday. This four-pack usually sells for $50, which is already a pretty good deal. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Buy a Philips Hue 4-Bulb White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit, get a free $50 Target gift card It isn't marked down, but if you buy a four-bulb Philips Hue White and Color Starter Kit from Target this Black Friday, the retailer will throw in a free $50 gift card. If you were so inclined, you could turn around and use that card to pick up a bonus bulb for your new setup. See at Target Read the CNET review

Ring Alarm 5-piece Starter Kit for $169 (save $30) Ring It usually sells for $199, but on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 22), Amazon will mark the Ring Alarm 5-piece Starter Kit down to $169, saving you $30. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Ring Floodlight Cam for $199 (save $50) Ring Floodlight Cam Looking for a smart security light to hang above your garage? You could do a lot worse than this floodlight from Ring, which packs a built-in night vision camera and motion sensor, plus the ability to customize those motion alerts using "activity zones" within the camera's field of view. Look for a $50 discount on it at Lowe's between Nov. 22 and Nov. 25. See at Lowe's Read the CNET review

Ring Spotlight Cam 2-pack for $249 (save $149) Chris Monroe/CNET Meanwhile, you can score two Ring Spotlight Cams from Amazon on Thanksgiving Day for $249, which is a very good deal for a very good set of cameras. See at Amazon Read the CNET Review

Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Amazon Echo Dot (third-gen) for $139 (save $110) Chris Monroe/CNET Here's one of the best smart home deals we've seen this year: the Ring Video Doorbell 2 with a new, third-gen Amazon Echo Dot for a total of $140. The Ring on its own usually sells for $200, so this is a particularly good value if you've been itching for an upgrade at your front door. Like a few of the other deals listed here, Best Buy initially listed this online as an early special, but that offer is over now. You'll get another chance at it starting Thanksgiving Day. Note that you'll find the same deal available on Amazon. And if you just want the doorbell and don't care about the Dot, Fry's will offer the Ring 2 for $129 on Black Friday only. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $179 (save $70) Chris Monroe/CNET Fry's is also offering a Black Friday discount of $70 on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro, which offers a slimmed-down design and 1080p video. See at Fry's Read the CNET review

Sengled Element 3-Bulb Starter Kit for $30 (save $20) Sengled If you're looking for a good deal on smart bulbs, you might consider jumping on this Sengled Element starter kit, which will be available at Best Buy starting Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, for just $30. With three bulbs and the Zigbee hub that controls them, that's cheaper than the two-bulb starter kit usually sells for. See at Best Buy

Sensibo Sky Air Conditioner Controller for $89 (save $29) If the turn toward colder weather already has you thinking ahead to next summer, then maybe the time is right to score a deal on a smart air conditioner controller. If so, you're in luck because the Sensibo Sky, which smartens up dumb AC units to let you automate them as you come and go, will be available for about $30 less than usual this Black Friday. Along with app-enabled automation, Sensibo lets you control the cool with voice commands using Alexa or Google Assistant. And yes, you can use it to automate a heater, too. Bonus -- you can pay a slightly lower $83 each if you buy a Sensibo three-pack ($249 total), but you'll have to buy directly from the Sensibo website. See at Amazon Read more on CNET

SimpliSafe Home Security Systems with SimpliCam for $170 (save $200) Chris Monroe/CNET Best Buy's also offering nice discounts on SimpliSafe home security packages, which usually start at $270 but will be available starting at $170 this Thanksgiving. On top of that, Best Buy will throw in a free standalone SimpliCam with your purchase. At the start of November, Best Buy was also offering a free video doorbell with these kits, but they seem to have yanked that deal away and replaced it with the SimpliCam for Black Friday. Damn. Still, that's a lot of value for a very strong security system that's won multiple Editors' Choice Awards here on CNET. Typically, a baseline SimpliSafe kit and SimpliCam would cost you about $370. Another option available right now: Ordering direct from SimpliSafe's website, where all kits and accessories are 25 percent off through Nov. 21. That includes full systems and standalone add-ons like the SimpliSafe video doorbell, which would be a nice addition to the discounted kits that you can get at Best Buy. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Sonos One Smart Speaker for $175 (save $25) Sarah Tew/CNET With built-in Alexa controls and Google Assistant controls coming next year, the platform-agnostic, premium-sounding Sonos One hits the smart-speaker sweet spot at its usual price of $200. Scoring one for $25 off at Best Buy sounds just fine to me. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Sonos Beam Soundbar with Alexa for $350 (save $50) Sarah Tew/CNET Best Buy is also offering the Sonos Beam, an Alexa-equipped sound bar, at a savings of $50. Like most of Best Buy's deals, the sale starts at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 22). See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug two-pack for $23 (save $17) TP-Link You've got plenty of good smart plug options, but at less than $12 each, these TP-Link plugs might be the cheapest ones I've seen that include real-time energy monitoring of whatever's plugged into them. They work with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice controls, too. We haven't reviewed these exact models, but we tested the mini Kasa smart plugs and came away satisfied with the experience. These bigger versions use the same hardware and the same app, so they should work well as a cheap way to expand your smart home setup. See at Newegg Read the CNET review

WeMo Light Switch for $28 ($22 off) Colin West McDonald/CNET If you don't need your smart light switch to dim the lights, you can skip the WeMo Dimmer and go with the less expensive WeMo Light Switch, instead. In addition to offering full automation controls in the WeMo app, it also lets you trigger IFTTT applets with a long press, which is really handy. Today only (Nov. 19), Amazon's offering a nice, pre-Black Friday discount on it that brings the cost down to $28. Like other WeMo gear, it works with Alexa and the Google Assistant right out of the box -- but it doesn't include native HomeKit compatibility like the WeMo Mini and WeMo Dimmer, so you'll need to spend an extra $40 on the WeMo Bridge if you want to control it using Siri commands. See at Amazon Read the CNET Review

WeMo Mini for $19 (save $16) Tyler Lizenby/CNET Today only (Nov. 19), Amazon is offering the WeMo Mini smart plug for $18.70, which is nearly half off (and an even better deal than Best Buy's Black Friday price). And hey, wouldn't you know it, it looks like Best Buy is now matching that price online. Isn't Black Friday fun? See at Amazon Read the CNET Review

