Black Friday PS4 Spider-Man bundle now available for $200 at Target and GameStop

We knew it was coming, and now it's here: The best Black Friday deal on PlayStation 4 hardware is now available, and as of Monday morning ET, Nov. 19, you can buy it from multiple retailers.

The new, 1TB PS4 slim console bundled with the [totally great] Spider-Man game is available at Target, Best Buy and GameStop right now for $199. It was available Walmart as well earlier, but as of Monday morning it appears to be sold out there.

It had been announced early via the PlayStation blog, and will be available at additional retailers, including Amazon, later this week. Here are the details, along with a list of other notable PlayStation-related sales available now or coming soon.

A couple of notes to keep in mind:

The links below direct to current store listings for the products.



CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Best PS4 Black Friday deals

PS4 1TB with Spider-Man Bundle: $200 (save $100) Jason Parker/CNET The PlayStation 4 is a great all-round console, Spider-Man is one of the best big-budget games released this year, and you can save $100 with this deal. The link below is from Target and the image above is from Walmart, but it will also be available at Amazon, GameStop and other major retailers starting this Sunday, Nov. 18. See at Target Spider-Man Review

Sony PlayStation VR bundle with Creed and Superhot: $250 (save $100) Sarah Tew/CNET If you already own a PS4, this kit takes it to the next level with two great VR games -- Creed: Rise to Glory and Superhot VR -- as well as the two Move controllers for just $30 more than you'd normally pay for the base VR system alone. This bundle is widely available as of Sunday at Walmart (see below), Amazon, GameStop and Best Buy. See at Walmart Sony Playstation VR review

Save $100 on all PlayStation VR bundles, starting at $200 Sarah Tew/CNET If you don't care about those games, or the Move controllers, you can look for a variety of bundles at major retailers starting at $50 less. Titles include Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Firewall, and Creed: Rise to Glory, and retailers include Walmart (below) as well as GameStop and Best Buy. See at Walmart

PS4 Pro with Red Dead Redemption 2 for $400 ($60 off) Target The Spider-Man bundle above includes the entry-level PS4 unit. It's great for the price, but if you want 4K gaming, you'll want the step-up PS4 Pro model. That isn't really discounted below its standard $400 price, but you can find it bundled with Red Dead Redemption 2 -- one of the best games ever -- at no extra charge. That's effectively a $60 discount, and months of amazing (adult) gameplay. (We have to note, though, that the Xbox One X version of the game does look better.) This bundle is available everywhere, but already getting difficult to find. See at Amazon Read the PS4 Pro review at CNET

What about games?

Yes, plenty of great PS4 titles are on sale, too. Start by checking out the digital discounts at the online PlayStation Store. Compare those prices to some of the now-available discounts at GameStop. Some of our favorites -- all fantastic PS4 exclusives -- are listed below.

Black Friday 2018 deals in each category

Black Friday 2018 deals for specific devices

Black Friday 2018 deals by store