Black Friday 2018 phone deals: Save $300 on Note 9, $250 gift card on iPhone XS

Good news: Black Friday and Cyber Monday phone deals are expected to be just as aggressive as in years past. Thankfully, for many of these deals, you won't have to engage in ferocious tug-of-war for the last box on the shelf, instead swooping in on coveted promotions from the comfort of your couch.
Black Friday officially falls on Friday, Nov. 23, the day after Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday follows on Nov. 26. These days, sales tend to get going around Nov. 16, and sometimes earlier. We're off to a slow start so far, but the discounts are just ramping up. We'll update this often with the best Black Friday phone deals we find.
Just so you know:
- The deals below are current as of Nov. 8, and include Target, Amazon and Best Buy.
- We link to the current listing at the retailer's website when one is available, but you may not see sale pricing reflected on the page until the sale begins.
Save $300 at Best Buy
Galaxy S9, Note 9, S9 PlusJosh Miller/CNET
Samsung's triple threat smartphones are excellent all-arounders playing at the top of their class.
Sale starts
Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day) at 5 p.m. With activation on AT&T, Sprint, Verizon.
$300 Target gift card
Samsung Galaxy Note 9Angela Lang/CNET
This is the superphone for the doodlers, tinkerers and Android lovers. The Galaxy Note 9 is an absolute speed, battery life and storage beast -- and the S Pen gives your creativity full rein.
Sale dates
Nov. 23 through Nov. 25. Requires qualified activation on AT&T or Verizon. Limit two per guest.
$250 Target gift card
iPhone XS or iPhone XS MaxSarah Tew/CNET
The iPhone XS and XS Max pick up where the X began, bringing stellar photography to fans of Apple's phones.
Sale dates
Nov. 23 through 25. In store only. Qualified activation required on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon. (Excludes Sprint Flex and Lease, prepaid and Consumer Cellular.) Limit two phones per guest.
Save $150 at Best Buy
iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XRJosh Miller/CNET
You can't go wrong with one of Apple's new, pricey iPhones for 2018. If you're looking for the best value of the trio, the iPhone XR is our call.
Sale starts
Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day) at 5 p.m. Requires qualified activation with AT&T, Sprint, Verizon.
Save $200 at Best Buy
iPhone XSarah Tew/CNET
Last year's iPhone is still going strong, but discounts sweeten the deal.
Sale starts
Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day) at 5 p.m. Requires activation on AT&T, Verizon, Sprint.
$200 Target gift card
Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XLJuan Garzon / CNET
If nothing but the best smartphone camera will do, these are your phones. The Pixel 3 and 3 XL may "only" have one lens on the back, but Google's software is so good, it puts dual-, triple- and quad-camera phones to shame.
Sale dates
Nov. 23 through 25. Qualified activation with Verizon. Limit two per guest.
Save $150 at Best Buy
iPhone 7James Martin/CNET
A two-year-old phone feels long in the tooth, but it's another viable option for a midprice handset. Bonus: it's water-resistant.
Sale starts
Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day) at 5 p.m. With activation on AT&T, Sprint, Verizon.
$150 Target gift card
iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus
Picking up last years' iPhones can be a good way to save some cash, and pick up enough extra in a gift card to make a dent on your own gift list. You'll get both with qualified activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon. (Excludes Sprint Flex and Lease, prepaid and Consumer Cellular.)
Sale starts
In-store only, beginning. 7 a.m., Nov. 23 through 25. Limit two phones per guest.
Save $200 at Best Buy
$100 iPhone 6S (Simple Mobile and Total Wireless)
This is one of the better phones you can buy for $100, anywhere.
Sale starts
Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day) at 5 p.m.
Save $60
iPhone SE at Best Buy (Simple Mobile)
This may be your last chance to get Apple's smallest iPhone -- and a favorite from 2016 -- before they're gone for good.
Sale starts
Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day) at 5 p.m.
Save $150
Huawei Honor View 10Andrew Hoyle/CNET
With some solid core specs, the View 10 is a great way of snagging a powerhouse midrange phone for hundreds less than a premium phone.
Sales starts
Amazon: Nov. 23 through 26.
Save $65
Total Wireless Samsung Galaxy J3 Orbit no-contract phoneSamsung
An entry level phone like the Galaxy J3 Orbit won't offer much in the way of camera prowess or speed, but it's relatively portable with a 5-inch screen.
Sale starts
Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day).
Save $50
TracFone prepaid LG Rebel 4 LTE
Storage is scarce on this 16GB entry-level handset, but cheap phones make solid second devices, and you won't have to worry about breaking or losing it the way you would a more expensive phone.
Sale starts
Target says Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day), but its website already advertises the $50 price.
Save $90
Total Wireless Samsung Galaxy J7 no-contract phone
One of the more robust entry-level Android phones you can buy, the Galaxy J7 has a 5.5-inch screen and 13-megapixel rear camera.
Sale starts
Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day).
