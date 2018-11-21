Black Friday is almost upon us and you're probably wondering where you can find the absolute best deals on smart home tech. We've sorted through everything to bring you the best Black Friday deals right here. We'll add new smart home and appliance deals as they're announced, so you can search through them easily.
This time around, we're talking about discounts on Google Assistant gadgets and products that work with Google Assistant. That includes everything from a $25 Google Home Mini to a $99 Nest Thermostat E -- and even discounts on SimpliSafe security systems, Philips Hue LEDs, LG's brand new smart display and so much more. Scroll down for a comprehensive and continuously updated list of the deals that caught our eye on Google-Assistant-enabled products.
Some things to remember:
- We've marked the items available now, which include many items at Best Buy, but note that you must be signed in to see the deals there. Other sales will begin later this week, as indicated.
Google Home Hub for $99 (save $50)Chris Monroe/CNET
Get the Google Home Hub, a 7-inch smart display with a built-in Google Assistant speaker, for $50 off this holiday season. This deal will be available through Jet at 10 p.m. ET the day before Thanksgiving, at Best Buy, Kohl's, Lowe's and Walmart on Thanksgiving Day and at Target on Black Friday.
Google Home Mini smart speaker for $25 (save $25)James Martin/CNET
The pint-size Google Home Mini is already priced well at $50. Starting Thanksgiving Day, it will drop available to just $25. Get it in aqua, a color finish that's exclusively at Walmart.
Google Home Mini and Chromecast Bundle for $45 (save $29)Walmart
You can score the Google Home Mini bundled with a Chromecast streamer for just $45. With both devices, you can ask Google Assistant to turn on your favorite Netflix show. This deal will also be available from Jet.
Available Now: Anova Wi-Fi Sous-Vide Circulator for $100 (save $60)Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Sous vide machines cook meat and other foods more precisely than other kitchen appliances. This Anova device typically costs $160, but will be reduced to $100 at Best Buy starting Thanksgiving Day. Not only does this Wi-Fi-enabled gadget have a related app in which you can track the cooking process, it also works with Google Assistant.
August Smart Lock for $120 (save $30)Tyler Lizenby/CNET
August will offer its third-gen August Smart Lock for $30 off starting Thanksgiving Day and ending Cyber Monday. That brings the cost down to $120, which edges out the current sale price on Amazon by a few bucks. The larger August Smart Lock Pro gets a Thanksgiving discount, too, bringing its price down to $179, a $50 savings.
Canary All-in-One Security Device for $119 (save $50)Canary
The Canary All-in-One is a self-contained home security system, complete with an HD live streaming camera and a siren. Typically retailing for $169, the Canary All-in-One is currently available for $50 off at Amazon, Best Buy and Target.
Canary View for $50 (save $50)Tyler Lizenby/CNET
The $100 View is Canary's more affordable all-in-one home security system. It's very similar to the $169 Canary camera, but this version doesn't have a built-in siren. It does, however, work with Google Assistant and is discounted $50 this holiday season.
Available Now: Chamberlain MyQ Garage Hub for $60 (save $20)
Open and close your garage door from your phone with a MyQ Garage Hub by Chamberlain -- or use a Google Assistant command. This smart garage controller usually costs $80, but it will drop down to $60 at Best Buy on Thanksgiving Day.
Available Now: Ecobee Smart Thermostats for up to $50 offChris Monroe/CNET
Starting Thanksgiving Day, Ecobee's excellent Google-Assistant-enabled smart thermostats will be discounted by $50. That includes the $169 Ecobee3 Lite and the $249 Ecobee4, reduced to $119 and $199, respectively.
Emerson Sensi Smart Thermostat for $89 (save $40)Tyler Lizenby/CNET
The Emerson Sensi Smart Thermostat is also getting a price reduction this holiday season. Starting Nov. 22, you can get your Google-Assistant-enabled Sensi for $89.
Available Now: Garadget Smart Garage Door Controller for $65 (save $34)Chris Monroe/CNET
The Garadget Smart Garage Door Controller will cost just $65 on Black Friday. And, bonus -- it works with Google Assistant (as well as Alexa and IFTTT).
Google Home Mini and C by GE Bluetooth Smart Bulb for $25 (save $30)Chris Monroe/CNET
Snag a Google Home Mini smart speaker for half off ($25) bundled with a free C by GE Bluetooth smart bulb. Use Google Assistant voice commands to control your new GE LED and any other Google-Assistant-enabled smart home devices you might have.
Google Home Mini and 30-piece Tasty Cookware Set for $99 (save $131)
If you're interested in a Google Home Mini and some new cookware, this might be the right fit for you. For $99, you can snag a Google Home Mini and a 30-piece Tasty cookware set.
Google Home for $79 (save $50)Tyler Lizenby/CNET
The Google Home smart speaker gets a $50 discount starting Thanksgiving Day at Best Buy, Dell, Kohl's and Target. This is a solid option if you want a Google Assistant smart speaker with a little more power than the Mini.
Available Now: iRobot Roomba 675 for $200 (save $100)iRobot
The Roomba 675 by iRobot retails for $300. Get your own app-enabled Roomba robot vacuum for $100 off starting Thanksgiving Day. It also works with Google Assistant.
JBL Link View Smart Display with the Google Assistant for $200 (save $50)Tyler Lizenby/CNET
The $250 JBL Link View is a Google-Assistant-enabled smart display discounted to $200 at Newegg for Black Friday.
Available Now: Lenovo 8-inch Smart Display for $99 (save $100)Chris Monroe/CNET
The 8-inch Smart Display by Lenovo is on sale now at Best Buy for just $99. This device is equipped with a Google Assistant speaker.
LG ThinQ WK9 Xboom Smart Display for $200 (save $100)James Martin/CNET
LG's brand-new $300 smart display is already on sale on LG's website. It comes with Meridian audio, an 8-inch HD touchscreen, a built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant smarts.
Available Now: Lifx Multicolor Wi-Fi Smart Bulb for $40 (save $20)Chris Monroe/CNET
Lifx LEDs cost $60, but that won't be the case at Best Buy starting Thanksgiving Day. You'll be able to get 'em for $40 each. These Wi-Fi-enabled bulbs are also compatible with Google Assistant.
Available Now at Best Buy: Nest Cam Indoor for $129 (save $70)Tyler Lizenby/CNET
The Nest Cam Indoor is an excellent entry point if you want an indoor home security camera. And, fortunately, you can get one for just $129 (it's usually $199) starting today at 10 p.m. ET on Jet. Best Buy, Lowe's and Target will also offer this discount.
Nest Cam Outdoor for $149 (save $50)Nest
The Nest Cam Outdoor will also be discounted, although not quite as much as the Indoor model. This device will drop down to $149 at Kohl's and Lowe's starting Nov. 22.
Nest Learning Thermostat (third-gen) for $179 (save $70)Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Get a Nest Learning Thermostat for $179, which is $70 off its $249 price at Lowe's, Newegg, Kohl's and Target. This thermostat works with Google Assistant, too, so you can control it with a Google smart speaker.
Nest Thermostat E for $99 (save $70)Chris Monroe/CNET
The Thermostat E is Nest's more affordable smart thermostat. Get it for $30 off at Target starting Black Friday and for $70 off at Dell starting today.
Nest Hello Video Doorbell for $179 (save $70)Tyler Lizenby/CNET
You'll be able to find the Nest Hello Video Doorbell for $70 off at Dell, Kohl's and Lowe's starting Thanksgiving Day.
Nest Protect Smoke Detector for $99 (save $20)Tyler Lizenby/CNET
The $99 Nest Protect smoke and carbon monoxide will be offered for $20 off beginning Nov. today at Dell and Target.
Available Now: Netgear Arlo 3-Camera Starter Kit for $189 (save $110)Joshua Goldman/CNET
The rechargeable battery-powered Arlo cameras are great, but expensive. Fortunately, the three-camera kit will be on sale for just $189 starting today at Walmart and Newegg.
Netgear Arlo Pro 2 4-Camera Starter Kit for $580 (save $220)Chris Monroe/CNET
The newer Arlo Pro 2 will also be on sale this holiday shopping season. Snag a four-camera kit for $580; it typically costs $800.
Available Now: Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Bulb for $40 (save $10)Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Save $10 on each Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Bulb you get at Best Buy starting Black Friday.
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance 3-Bulb Starter Kit with Remote for $120 (save $70)
This Philips Hue starter kit includes three color-changing bulbs, a wireless remote that docks on the wall like a light switch, and the all-important Philips Hue Bridge to sync them with Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant. It usually costs $190, but on Black Friday, Best Buy will sell it for $120. That's a terrific deal -- $30 less than you'd typically pay for just the bulbs.
Ring Floodlight Cam for $199 (save $50)Ring Floodlight Cam
The $199 Ring Floodlight Cam replaces your traditional wired outdoor lighting with an app-enabled smart security camera-light hybrid. Find it at Lowe's for $50 off.
Available Now: SimpliSafe Home Security Systems with free SimpliCam for $170 (save $100)Chris Monroe/CNET
Score a SimpliSafe home security system for $100 off starting Thanksgiving Day. Along with your purchase, you'll get a SimpliCam for free.
