Black Friday 2018 game console deals: PS4 and Xbox One for $200, Xbox One X for $400 and more

A new game console means hundreds of hours of entertainment with the best games. And a console bought during Black Friday means hundreds of dollars of savings.

This year the biggest names in console gaming, namely Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox, have deals that include their consoles as well as bundled games, all for big savings. And almost all of them are available now.

We've collected some of the best deals we've seen so far below. Bear in mind:

The deals below are current as of Tuesday, Nov. 20.



We link to the current listing at the retailer's website where one is available, but you may not see sale pricing reflected on the page until the sale begins.

Best PlayStation 4 deals

PS4 1TB with Spider-Man Bundle: $200 (save $100) Aloysius Low/CNET The PlayStation 4 Slim is a great all-round console, Spider-Man is one of the best big-budget games released this year, and you can save $100 with this deal. This bundle is available at numerous retailers, including Walmart (see link below) Gamestop, Target, and Best Buy. But it's proving so popular that as of the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 20, it's sold out at most places. Good luck, and you might want to try a local store. £199.00 at Walmart Spider-Man Review

PlayStation 4 Pro with Red Dead Redemption 2 bundle: $400 (save $60) Target The Spider-Man bundle above includes the entry-level PS4 unit. It's great for the price, but if you want 4K gaming, you'll want the step-up PS4 Pro model. That isn't really discounted below its standard $400 price, but you can find it bundled with Red Dead Redemption 2 -- one of the best games ever -- at no extra charge. That's effectively a $60 discount, and months of amazing (adult) gameplay. (We have to note, though, that the Xbox One X version of the game does look better.) This bundle is available everywhere, but like the Slim PS4 bundle above, it's already getting difficult to find. See at Walmart Read the PS4 pro review at CNET

Sony PlayStation VR bundle with Creed and Superhot: $250 (save $100) Sarah Tew/CNET If you already own a PS4, this kit takes it to the next level with two great VR games -- Creed: Rise to Glory and Superhot VR -- as well as the two Move controllers for just $30 more than you'd normally pay for the base VR system alone. This bundle is widely available now at numerous retailers, including Walmart. See at Walmart Sony Playstation VR review

Save $100 on all PlayStation VR bundles, starting at $200 Sarah Tew/CNET If you don't care about those games, or the Move controllers, you can look for a variety of bundles at major retailers starting at $50 less. Titles include Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Firewall, and Creed: Rise to Glory, and retailers include Walmart (below) as well as Best Buy and GameStop. See at Walmart

PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription: $40 If you're going to be getting these bundles and games, you'll likely want to play multiplayer to take advantage of Sony's monthly selection of free games. This year's Black Friday discounts knock $20 off the usual $60 12-month PlayStation Plus subscription. See at Amazon





Best Xbox One deals



Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB with Minecraft bundle, $200 (save $100) Sarah Tew/CNET If Xbox is more your speed, this deal can save you a bundle. It's currently available pretty much everywhere and unlike the PlayStation bundles, doesn't seem to be selling out. Go figure. See at GameStop Xbox One S review

Xbox One X 1TB for $400 (save $100) Josh Miller/CNET If you want the more powerful Xbox One X 1TB by itself, you can get it for $100 off from numerous retailers now. See at Target Xbox One X review

Best Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch Super Mario Kart Deluxe bundle Play on your big-screen TV or on the go with the Nintendo Switch and with Super Mario Kart Deluxe as part of the package, you can hit the racetracks immediately. £299.00 at Best Buy Nintendo Switch review

And since you're going to want more games than what comes with that new console bundle, check out our guides to the best games currently available on the PS4, Xbox One and Switch.

