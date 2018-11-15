Black Friday 2018 console deals: PS 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch bundles start at $200

James Martin/CNET

Black Friday is November 23 this year, but the best deals on the hottest game consoles start the preceding Sunday, November 18, at retailers including Target and GameStop.

Bundle deals, including at least one game, are coming soon for Sony's PlayStation 4, Microsoft's Xbox One and Nintendo Switch consoles. We've collected some of the best deals we've seen so far below.

Bear in mind:

The deals below are current as of Nov. 15.



We link to the current listing at the retailer's website where one is available, but you may not see sale pricing reflected on the page until the sale begins.

Best PlayStation 4 deals

PS4 1TB with Spider-Man Bundle: $200 (save $100) Jason Parker/CNET The PlayStation 4 is a great all-round console, Spider-Man is one of the best big-budget games released this year, and you can save $100 with this deal. The link below and the image above are from Walmart, but will also be available at Amazon, Target, GameStop and other major retailers starting this Sunday, November 18. £199.00 at Walmart Spider-Man Review

Sony PlayStation VR bundle with Creed and Superhot: $250 (save $100) Sarah Tew/CNET If you already own a PS4, this kit takes it to the next level with two great VR games -- Creed: Rise to Glory and Superhot VR -- as well as the two Move controllers for just $30 more than you'd normally pay for the base VR system alone. This bundle comes first to GameStop this Sunday. It's also available at Target and it's a doorbuster (limited quantities) but could also be available at the web site once the sale starts on Thanksgiving day (Nov. 22) at 5p.m. ET. See at GameStop Sony Playstation VR review

Save $100 on all PlayStation VR bundles, starting at $200 Sarah Tew/CNET If you don't care about those games, or the Move controllers, you can look for a variety of bundles at major retailers starting at $50 less. Titles include Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Firewall, and Creed: Rise to Glory, and retailers include Walmart (below) as well as Best Buy and Gamestop. See at Walmart





Best Xbox One deals

Save $100 Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB with Minecraft bundle, $200 Sarah Tew/CNET Doorbuster (limited quantities): If Xbox is more your speed, this deal can save you a bundle and includes a $20 Target gift card to boot. £200.00 at Target Xbox One S review

Xbox for $200 Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle, $200 Like the PlayStation 4 deal above, this isn't the more expensive Xbox One X, but it's still a great price, especially if you have kids obsessed with Minecraft. £200.00 at Walmart Xbox One S review





Save $100 Xbox One X 1TB Walmart If you want the more powerful Xbox One X 1TB by itself, you can get it for $100 off from Walmart (the deal in the center-left of the ad). £399.00 at Walmart Xbox One X review

Save $70 Xbox One X 1TB Gold Rush Special Edition Battlefield V Bundle with 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray For that 4K gaming experience, there's no more powerful console than the Xbox One X. With this deal (in the lower left of the ad), you'll get an extra controller and Battlefield V. £430.00 at Best Buy Xbox One X review

Best Nintendo Switch deals

Great bundle! Nintendo Switch Super Mario Kart Deluxe bundle Play on your big-screen TV or on the go with the Nintendo Switch and with Super Mario Kart Deluxe as part of the package, you can hit the racetracks immediately. £299.00 at Best Buy Nintendo Switch review

And since you're going to want more games than what comes with that new console bundle, check out our guides to the best games currently available on the PS4, Xbox One and Switch.

