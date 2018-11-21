Black Friday 2018 Best Buy phone deals available now: iPhone XS, Pixel 3, Note 9, Moto G6 and more

Angela Lang/CNET

Whether you're buying a new phone as a gift for someone or just to treat yourself, Black Friday has the best deals from all the biggest brands. Best Buy is one of the retailers going big on phone deals, with sizable discounts on the iPhone XS, Moto G6, Galaxy S9 and Pixel 3 phones.

We highlighted our favorite deals below. Keep in mind:

When the product exists on BestBuy.com we'll link to it below, but the Black Friday sale price may not yet be available .

. While most of these products are from 2018, be aware that some of the discounted products are older models.

CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured below.

Motorola Moto G6: $200 (save $50) Josh Miller/CNET This deal is available now at Best Buy. Our favorite budget phone of 2018 was already a knockout value for $250, but this $200 price is a steal. The unlocked Android handset has dual rear cameras for portrait photos and some nice extra software touches. See at Best Buy Moto G6 review

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR: Save $150 In-store only starting 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 22) If you're looking for the best value of Apple's 2018 trio, the iPhone XR is our call. Getting this deal requires qualified activation with AT&T, Sprint or Verizon. See at Best Buy iPhone XR review

Samsung Galaxy S9, Note 9, S9 Plus: Save $300 James Martin/CNET Available online and in-store starting Thanksgiving, Nov. 22. Requires activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon. T-Mobile customers won't be able to benefit from any of Best Buy's offers, but $300 off any of Samsung's premium phones is a pretty good deal. The deal requires a qualified activation, and exact pricing on the phones appear to vary based on the carrier. See at Best Buy Samsung Galaxy S9 review

Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL: Save $200 Juan Garzon / CNET Available in-store with Verizon activation starting Thanksgiving, Nov. 22. Maybe you want a "pure" Android experience straight from Google, complete with the most innovative camera around. Best Buy will knock $200 off the price of either Pixel 3 phone when you activate in-store with Verizon's service. See at Best Buy Google Pixel 3 review

