Bitcoin climbs back over $4,000 after turbulent week

Thierry Chesnot / Getty Images

Bitcoin jumped above $4,000 on Tuesday, after falling below $3,700 over the weekend.

The cryptocurrency hit $4,063.47 late Tuesday, according to CoinDesk, a rise of more than 9 percent. It's on track for its biggest daily jump since July, after recent heavy selling, Reuters reported.

The digital currency has fluctuated greatly over the past year, having fallen below $5,000 on Nov. 20. Since then, it hit a low of $3,655.59 on Saturday.

This day in 2017, it was worth more than $9,700 and climbed to more than $19,000 in December.

Now playing: Watch this: How to earn free bitcoin while shopping online

Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ethereum have been used for online scams, with Target and Google G Suite Twitter accounts being hacked to promote fake giveaways earlier this month.