Bird, Jump, Lime and Lyft scooters get Santa Monica's approval

You may see shared electric scooters and bikes with four different logos in Santa Monica soon, just not on the beach or in parks.

The California city on Thursday selected Bird, Jump, Lime and Lyft as the four companies for its shared mobility pilot program starting Sept. 17. Each company is granted an initial 750 vehicles.

"The selected companies bring a wide range of local, national and international experience that will contribute to a comprehensive and informative pilot program," said David Martin, director of planning and community development of Santa Monica, in a press release. "The City looks forward to working closely with each of these operators to identify innovative solutions that help create a viable, well-operated long-term shared mobility program in Santa Monica."

This comes after the companies raced to get a spot in Santa Monica. Bird and Lime temporarily stopped their scooter services earlier this month in protest of the city's recommendation that preferred Lyft and Uber-owned Jump for the pilot program.

Bird and Lime each can have 750 scooters operating in the city, while Jump and Lyft each can have 250 scooters and 500 bikes. That number can increase or decrease based on their utilization and performance, according to the release.

However, Santa Monica also passed rules that prohibit all electric and motorized vehicles, including e-scooters and e-bikes, from beach bike paths, the pier and in city parks. The city will also charge a "right-of-way" fee for the shared scooters and bikes at $1 each per day, according to a release published Wednesday.

Santa Monica, Bird, Jump, Lime and Lyft didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

