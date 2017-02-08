Bill Nye 'Saves the World' in trailer for new Netflix show

Scientist and entertainer Bill Nye is back and he's not shy about the name of his new Netflix show: "Bill Nye Saves the World." The series is shaping up as a blend between talk show and science lab class.

Netflix dropped a trailer for the Nye vehicle on Wednesday. It starts with a Nye battle cry: "Let's do something fun! Come on!"

What follows are a bunch of short clips showing enthusiastic science demonstrations. There are balloons, beakers, Velcro balls, colorful mystery liquids and people dancing in their underwear. Your guess is as good as mine on that last one.

The trailer also gives a sneak peek at some of the topics Nye will cover: sex, global warming, GMOs, technology and alternative medicine. We meet Nye's "crackerjack team" of correspondents and get a list of celebrity guests (including Wil Wheaton and Donald Faison).

Essentially, "Bill Nye Saves the World" looks like it will be the world's coolest college science class. The series debuts on Netflix on April 21.

