Bill and Ted sequel 'hilarious,' Steven Soderbergh says at Slamdance

Bill and Ted Face the Music will be "hilarious," according to executive producer Steven Soderbergh.

The long-awaited sequel to 1989's Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure and 1991 follow-up Bogus Journey reunites the original Wyld Stallyns Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. It's helmed by Galaxy Quest director Dean Parisot and penned by original writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, who told Soderbergh about their idea for a new movie when they worked together on multimedia project Mosaic.

Soderbergh describes the third Bill and Ted film as a "love gig" for all involved. "Nobody's getting paid," he joked Sunday during a Q&A at the Slamdance film festival.

Soderbergh spoke at the premiere of his new movie High Flying Bird at Slamdance, a film festival that takes place adjacent to the Sundance film festival in Park City, Utah. High Flying Bird will stream on Netflix in February.

Soderbergh also speculated Bill and Ted Face the Music could be released at Christmas, maybe. "That'd be a good Christmas present," he said.