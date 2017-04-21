This Rube Goldberg machine has us rooting for 3 little balls

Here's something you don't see every day: a Rube Goldberg machine with characters and a plot. So what if the characters are, well, balls?

Biisuke Ball's Big Adventure, posted to YouTube earlier this year but making the internet rounds now, is a sequel to an earlier action thriller featuring brother balls Biisuke, Biita, and Biigoro.

This time around, poor Biisuke has been captured by some evil balls. They have no names, but trust me, they're bad balls. Will his brothers rescue him in time?

Run, Biisuke!