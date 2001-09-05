Big iron: HP to buy Compaq in $25 billion deal



Merging is the easy part

news analysis Price pressures, slowing sales and a sour economy are just the beginning of challenges for HP and Compaq. Analysts frown at the large amount of overlap between the two. Will the companies make it work?

September 4, 2001

Fiorina: The quest continues

Only a month ago, pundits were speculating whether Carleton Fiorina would be dismissed as chief executive of Hewlett-Packard. Now she finds herself running the second-largest computer company behind IBM.

September 3, 2001

Compaq's short, turbulent history

The PC maker lived the Hank Williams life. It ran hard, got famous and died before its time.

