'Big Bang Theory' spinoff introduces fans to Young Sheldon

What exactly was Sheldon Cooper of "The Big Bang Theory" like when he was growing up? Fans are about to find out: On Monday, CBS announced plans for a spinoff of the nerderific sitcom that will focus on Sheldon's formative years. (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company.)

"The spinoff will follow 9-year-old Sheldon Cooper, played by newcomer Iain Armitage, as the child prodigy navigates his young life in east Texas," the network said in a statement, including an Instagram image of young Armitage.

Yes, @daveeddiggs - iain is IN! A post shared by Iain Armitage (@iainlovestheatre) on Mar 1, 2017 at 5:10pm PST

But the new show won't lose Jim Parsons and his quirky treatment of Sheldon: Parsons will narrate the comedy as adult Sheldon.

Jon Favreau ("Swingers," "Iron Man") will direct and executive-produce the show's premiere, which has no scheduled air date yet. Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Raegan Revord and Montana Jordan will star alongside Armitage. Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Parsons and Todd Spiewak will serve as executive producers.

It's Complicated: This is dating in the age of apps. Having fun yet? These stories get to the heart of the matter.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team reminds us why tech is cool.