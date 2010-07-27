Bidding adieu to the T-Mobile G1

With all of the awesome Android phones on the market now, it's easy to forget the models that came before them. But today, we take a moment to remember the device that started it all, the
After almost a two-year run, the G1 is no longer available for purchase from T-Mobile or other retail outlets, and of course, the decision makes sense. It's old and can't keep up with the newer models, but still, you can't ignore the significance of the device, as it was the world's first Android smartphone.
In our
Well, we think it's pretty fair to say that Android is "there" now, and the G1 most definitely helped pave the way, so for that, we say thank you, T-Mobile G1. We won't forget you.
Got memories of the G1? Share them with us below.
(Source: Android Guys)
