Stealing Galaxy S8's thunder? This phone is rumored to have superslim bezels, too

Samsung's Galaxy S8 announcement put a spotlight on the phone's huge edge-to-edge display with minimal bezels. It's certainly the first thing you notice when looking at the S8. But Samsung isn't alone. The LG G6 also has minimal bezels, and both phones followed Xiaomi's Mi Mix. New leaks are starting to show what a follow-up to the Mi Mix might look like.

As more and more manufacturers -- like Xiaomi and Apple -- start making phone whose screens dominate the face, the Galaxy S8 could soon lose one of the advantages that impressed us so far.

Previously, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun stated on Weibo that he'll be working with the Mi Mix's designer -- to create a Mi Mix successor. Rumors suggest that this "Mi Mix 2" would aim for a 93 percent screen-to-body ratio, compared to the 91 percent ratio on the original and a roughly 83 percent ratio on the Galaxy S8.

On Friday, a Chinese post on My Drivers detailed specs of an upcoming Xiaomi Mi 6. If this post is authentic (we haven't independently confirmed this) it might show a phone that closely resembles a second Mi Mix. The phone in question features a display that stretches to the left, right, and bottom sides of the device.

We've seen similar phones in leaks thanks to none other than Android co-founder Andy Rubin, who now heads startup Essential. On Monday, Rubin tweeted a picture of a device he's currently working on. And what's noteworthy about the device? It's also got extremely thin bezels.

But the trend isn't limited to Android phones. Rumors suggest that even the iPhone 8 could also expand its screen-to-body ratio.

So while the Galaxy S8 may flaunt its attractive curved screens and thin bezels, the more phones like this that flood the market could help make today's thicker bezels a thing of the past.