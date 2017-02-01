Beyoncé's big baby announcement sends Twitter into a tizzy

The Beyhive is about to grow by two. That was the news singer and social sensation Beyoncé shared on Instagram Wednesday with a saucy post and an image of a pregnant belly that's apparently playing host to twins.

"We would like to share our love and happiness," reads the post, which as of this writing had gotten almost 4 million likes, and appeared to be racking up about a thousand likes per second. "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters."

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

The news that 5-year-old Blue Ivy Carter will soon have siblings sent Twitter a-gushing with gleeful GIFs:

And of course there were, uh, other reactions:

Certainly this is only the beginning of Bey-thoven's second -- "Beyhive" and "The Carters" continue to trend on Twitter.



