Beyoncé shatters most-liked Instagram photo record

Up Next No faking it, Facebook rakes it in

Wonderful news, everyone! Beyoncé and Jay-Z are expecting twins, although if you didn't know that already, maybe you haven't been on the internet today. The singer-songwriter announced the pregnancy on Instagram, and social media has been buzzing with excitement ever since.

And the Instagram post itself has gone wild, skyrocketing to become the most liked image on the photo-sharing platform of all time and claiming the Guinness World Record. In under eight hours, the photo, in which a pregnant Bey cradles her belly in front of a profusion of flowers, shot to 6,481,207 likes. At time of writing, after 10 hours, it was at 6,954,225 likes, and over 350,000 comments.

"We would like to share our love and happiness," the post reads. "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters."

Beyoncé's announcement of her pregnancy with daughter Blue Ivy Carter at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards also broke social media records, generating the most Tweets per second (8,868) of any event to date.

Beyoncé's pregnancy announcement knocks Selena Gomez off the top spot, with a photo from June 2016 showing the pop singer drinking a bottle of Coca-Cola. It generated 6,315,187 likes.

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.

Technically Literate: Original works of short fiction with unique perspectives on tech, exclusively on CNET.