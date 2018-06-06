Bethesda at E3 2018: Watch live for more details on Fallout 76 and more

Bethesda/Screenshot by CNET

Please stand by! Bethesda is one of the first conferences off the rank at E3 2018 and considering Bethesda has already committed to showing off the recently announced Fallout 76, you can expect a big one.

When?

Sunday, June 10: 9:30 p.m. ET, 6:30 p.m. PT

Monday, June 11: 11:30 a.m. AEST, 2:30 a.m. BST

See the start time in your area

Where?

Right here! We'll be embedding the livestream from our colleagues at GameSpot, so you can follow along in real-time.

Alternately, you can watch on Bethesda's YouTube channel or Twitch channel.

The event itself is happening in Los Angeles, and the CNET team will be there on the ground.

Now Playing: Watch this: E3 2018 preview

What can we expect?

Most likely we'll see a lot. Here's what we're expecting

A massive presence for Fallout 76

Bethesda typically uses its E3 show to promote the properties we aren't quite as interested in. Like Elder Scrolls Online, Elder Scrolls Legends. Basically a lot of things that aren't the next proper Elder Scrolls game.



Ah well, maybe next year!

