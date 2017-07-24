The best Wi-Fi speakers and music systems of 2017

Sarah Tew/CNET

Fully updated July 24, 2017

Wireless audio for the home has been around for a long time, but in the past few years, we've seen a big spike in systems and products using Wi-Fi as an alternative to Bluetooth. And it's easy to see why.

Wi-Fi delivers the same basic convenience as Bluetooth: using your phone to play back music over an external speaker or sound system. Just like Bluetooth, it can work with a subscription app like such as Spotify or Apple Music, a radio service like Pandora or TuneIn, or your own music collection. But Wi-Fi sounds better than Bluetooth, has better range and doesn't take over your phone's audio channel -- so you can take a call without interrupting the song, for example. It also works great for multiroom audio, allowing playback from multiple speakers all over the house, all controlled by a single phone app.

It's for those reasons that we prefer Wi-Fi to Bluetooth. Now the question becomes which Wi-Fi speaker, product or ecosystem is right for you. That's where this guide comes in. We'll run down the top companies, tell you our favorite products and let you in on other stuff you to know before you buy. There's a lot to cover, so let's get started.

Sonos, Amazon, Chromecast and everything in between

When many people think about wireless home audio, the first name that comes to mind is Sonos. With its easy-to-use speakers and reliable ecosystem, Sonos has long been the king of the Wi-Fi audio hill. And it continues to go from strength to strength with the recent release of the Playbase.

But the market has been upended by Amazon's family of Echo speakers, which combine wireless audio with voice control and home automation. Echo's success has Google following with the similar Home speaker, and Apple HomePod is the next to jump into the ring later in 2017.

In terms of bang for buck, our favorite Wi-Fi music player remains the diminutive Chromecast Audio from Google. At only $35 (£30 or AU$49), the tiny streamer turns any stereo into a wireless music system, with multiroom capabilities and 24-bit/96kHz playback for the audiophile crowd. A Cast system can include "Chromecast built-in" products from a half-dozen other companies and can also be voice-controlled with the Google Home. If there were ever a threat to every other company that produces a multiroom system, this is it.

There are also plenty of other viable Wi-Fi audio options from more traditional audio names. From the Bose SoundTouch system, to Denon HEOS 1 and its optional battery pack, to the Raumfeld One S, Wi-Fi audio options are exploding. That includes plenty of audio/video brands (such as LG and Sony) with sound bars and other devices, as well as Vizio SmartCast, that feature Google's Chromecast built-in audio standard. While DTS Play-Fi offers great support from vendors including Klipsch, Onkyo and Polk, the overall experience is still not as enjoyable as that offered by other competitors.

Beyond HomePod, Apple is also a player in the expanding multiroom market with its AirPlay 2 standard, which could be directly competitive with the Chromecast eco-system. While details are still scant, the new system offers some compatibility with existing devices (more on this soon, we hope) and can send music to multiple speakers without the use of third-party software. Maybe AirPlay 2 will even offer hi-res (greater than CD) support. Who knows? Look out for this at the end of 2017.

Sarah Tew/CNET

What are major Wi-Fi ecosystems?

When you buy a Wi-Fi speaker you're also investing in an ecosystem -- a family of products and apps that work together, but usually don't work with other ecosystems.

If you want to play a song in "house party mode" for example, where it blasts from multiple speakers throughout the house simultaneously, all of those speakers have to share the same ecosystem. For Sonos and other proprietary systems, all of those speakers will have to be Sonos (or connected to a Sonos device). For Chromecast, all of the speakers regardless of brand, will need to be Chromecast-compatible. Et cetera.

With that in mind, here's a look at the major ecosystems out there today. With the excepetion of Chromecast, all of them have companion phone/tablet apps.

Chromecast built-in: For the cost of entry and ease-of-use Chromecast built-in is our current favorite Wi-Fi music system. There's no new apps to learn -- just press the Cast button in an existing, compatible app and music will play to the speaker(s) of your choice.

Sonos: It's kind of expensive and a little exclusive, but Sonos still offers the best all-in-one app in town. When you consider the breadth of services, the exacting sound quality and the bomb-proof build, Sonos is the premium Wi-Fi system to get.

Bose SoundTouch: Like Sonos but only a little bit worse. Lots of app support and handy shortcut buttons. Samsung Multi-Room: It's fine, and the app is pretty easy to use. But how long can Samsung hold out against its ally Google? Yamaha MusicCast: A fun app, a relatively mature ecosystem and a number of different-priced options. Its Yamaha-only status limits its appeal, however Denon HEOS: A limited number of products at a premium price makes the appeal limited even though the app has improved. The release of HEOS receivers like the AVR-S730H DTS Play-Fi: The eco-system offers the most number of manufacturers, which is great, but despite being on its second generation it's still the hardest app of all to use. It offers lots of streaming apps, though. The rest: Bluesound, All-Play, Raumfeld, LG MusicFlow; the list goes on. None of them stand above these seven, however.

Before you buy

In the next section you'll find a list of our favorite current devices and hardware. Before you take the leap, however, keep a few key points in mind:

Make sure your favorite music and audio apps are supported. Most products support Pandora and Spotify, but double-check first to be sure. Is your music stored in iTunes, Google Play Music or Amazon Music? You'll still be fine with a Sonos (for instance), but other products may offer less than perfect support.

Most products support Pandora and Spotify, but double-check first to be sure. Is your music stored in iTunes, Google Play Music or Amazon Music? You'll still be fine with a Sonos (for instance), but other products may offer less than perfect support. Make sure your choice works with your phone(s) or tablet(s). Nearly all of these products are compatible with Android and iOS, but at differing levels. For instance, Chromecast Audio works with every app on Android, but only a smaller subset on iOS. Likewise, Sonos' Trueplay tuning system works only on iPhones, not Android devices.

Nearly all of these products are compatible with Android and iOS, but at differing levels. For instance, Chromecast Audio works with every app on Android, but only a smaller subset on iOS. Likewise, Sonos' Trueplay tuning system works only on iPhones, not Android devices. Look at multiroom expansion options. If you're interested in piping audio into two or more rooms, look at the prices and features of other products in the same product "family." All Sonos products work together, as do Yamaha's MusicCast, LG's Music Flow and Bose's SoundTouch products, to name but a few. Chromecast built-in products are compatible across brands and work with Google's own Chromecast Audio and Google Home products.

If you're interested in piping audio into two or more rooms, look at the prices and features of other products in the same product "family." All Sonos products work together, as do Yamaha's MusicCast, LG's Music Flow and Bose's SoundTouch products, to name but a few. Chromecast built-in products are compatible across brands and work with Google's own Chromecast Audio and Google Home products. Better performance and features may be only a firmware update away. For better or worse, all modern-connected devices are now works in progress. What you get out of the box isn't necessarily the final result. The better companies are always tweaking and updating their products, delivering anything from small usability enhancements to game-changing new features. For instance, a 2016 software update to all Sonos products added Spotify Connect add multiroom support to its Chromecast Audio product months after it debuted, making an already great product even better. In other words, a product that is hard to use today

The best Wi-Fi audio products right now

With those recommendations, caveats and suggestions firmly in place, here are the best Wi-Fi audio products we can recommend right now.

Chromecast Audio

1:59 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

While the Google Home is getting better, it still has some distance to go before it challenges the Echo, but in contrast the Chromecast Audio is fully formed and a giant-killer. The Chromecast Audio includes multiroom music capabilities, compatibility with Spotify and hi-res audio support across the board. On an Android device, with universal support for any audio app, it's near perfect; iOS users, meanwhile, just need to make sure their favorite apps are compatible -- thankfully, Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, Google Play Music, Deezer and dozens more make the cut. Those quibbles notwithstanding, it's the best way we can think of to spend $35 on upgrading your existing home hi-fi. Read the review of the Google Chromecast Audio.

Polk MagniFi Mini (with Chromecast built-in)

Sarah Tew/CNET





At only $299, it would be very difficult to find another product like the Polk MagniFi Mini. For the same price as some of the other speakers here, this is not only a Chromecast built-in streamer but it's also a sophisticated sound bar. Pair it with other Chromecast built-in devices such as the Chromecast Audio for an excellent budget multiroom system. Read the review of the Polk MagniFi Mini.

Sonos Play:5 (2015)



Sonos

Sonos units are still king of the hill when it comes to a synergy between software and hardware. Sonos apps are easy to use, and the new Play:5 is the company's best speaker yet. It's expensive, but if you want set-and-forget sound, this is probably your best bet. Looking for a more affordable option? Check out the smaller Play:1 -- or add other sibling products like the Play:3 or the Playbar sound bar for seamless streaming to multiple rooms. Read the review of the Sonos Play:5.

Amazon Echo/Echo Dot

Chris Monroe/CNET

Amazon's Echo voice-activated speaker started slow in 2014, but has since ramped up to become the standard bearer for a whole new category: the smart speaker. The Echo and its siblings -- Echo Dot, Tap and Show -- can now have over a thousand "skills" which they can handle after the "Alexa" wake word is spoken. On the audio side, things have gotten better too. Besides the ability to stream any Bluetooth audio from a phone or tablet, Echo products are now fully compatible with Spotify's music service (in addition to TuneIn, Amazon Prime Music, Pandora and others). And the Echo Dot lets you listen from any speakers or audio system, offering a big improvement over the original Echo's good-but-not-great sound quality. Read the review of the Amazon Echo | Read the review of the Amazon Echo Dot.

Bose SoundTouch

Sarah Tew/CNET

The Bose challenge to Sonos is multiroom-savvy and starts at identical price points, but adds a few additional conveniences. Unlike Sonos, Bose includes dedicated remotes with assignable shortcut buttons. And Bose also supports Bluetooth streaming in addition to Wi-Fi, so -- like Echo -- it can stream any audio source beyond the built-in services such as Spotify, Pandora, Amazon, Deezer and Sirius XM. We found the entry-level SoundTouch 10 to be a better deal than the SoundTouch 30, which costs two-and-a-half times as much. Read the review of the Bose SoundTouch 10.

Sony STR-DN1080 (with Chromecast built-in)

Sarah Tew/CNET

One of our favorite receivers of 2017 also happens to build in one of our favorite Wi-Fi music ecosystems. You can stream any Cast-compatible app's music directly to the DN1080, no other gear or apps required. Sure it costs more than the Yamaha below, but if you factor in the dirt-cheap price of Chromecast audio, it can serve as the powerful heart of a whole-home system that still costs a lot less than Sonos. Read the review of the Sony STR-DN1080.

Yamaha RX-V483 (with Yamaha MusicCast)

Sarah Tew/CNET



At a price that's cheaper than the Sonos amplifier -- and $200 less than the Sony -- 2017's Yamaha RX-V483 offers an excellent home theater receiver and Wi-Fi streaming (plus Bluetooth), along with an easy-to-use app. Add more Yamaha MusicCast products if you want to extend the streaming to more rooms in the house. Read the review of the Yamaha RX-V483

Denon HEOS 1

Sarah Tew/CNET

With the addition of the optional battery pack, the HEOS 1 is the first portable, waterproof Wi-Fi speaker we'd recommend. While Google Cast compatibility is still apparently coming and the app could use some work, the Denon sounds good and offers more flexibility than any other speaker at the $300 price (this converts roughly to £245). But our enthusiasm doesn't yet extend to the full HEOS family. Read the review of the Denon HEOS 1.





Editors' note: This story was originally published on December 28, 2015 and has since been updated with additional products and impressions of the current marketplace.