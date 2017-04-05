Best tablets with fingerprint sensors

The easiest password, and one of the most secure, is literally at the tip of your finger -- that is, if your device has a fingerprint reader.

Many new phones have integrated sensors that scan fingerprints, but only a few tablet manufacturers have embraced the idea. At this point, it's still a deluxe feature you'll only find on premium models.

If you're in the market for a tablet with a fingerprint scanner, your choices are mostly expensive and high-end, but they all have super-sharp screens, fast processors and thin designs. Those shopping on a budget will either have to pony up the extra cash or downgrade to something simpler.

Update, April 5, 2017: This roundup was first published on June 29, 2016 and is regularly updated.

Josh Miller/CNET

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is the best tablet to get if you want it primarily for watching video. It has one of the best screens you'll find on any tablet -- comparable to high-end TVs -- and it's full of other high-end features, including a silky-smooth stylus.

Like its predecessors, it has a fingerprint sensor built into its home button. And like most tablets, it's simple to setup and easy to use.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple just released this new iPad model, but it doesn't compare to the iPad Pro 9.7. It's a more budget-friendly model, with a thicker design and lower-res screen. Despite the downgrade, it still includes the Touch ID fingerprint sensor to keep your information safe.

Enlarge Image Josh Miller/CNET

The Huawei MediaPad M3 might distract you from its fingerprint scanner with its loud Harman Kardon speakers, but trust me, it's there.

Like most tablet fingerprint scanners, it's located on the home button. All you have to do to unlock the Huawei tablet's screen is place your finger on its capacitive home button and it'll quickly let you in.

Enlarge Image Josh Miller/CNET

If you're into watching a lot of HD video, the Asus ZenPad 3S 10 is big in both size and value. It's one of the best affordable 10-inch tablets, plus it packs a fingerprint scanner on its home button, next to its speedy USB-C port.

Enlarge Image James Martin/CNET

The Apple iPad Pro comes in two sizes: the big 12.9-inch canvas and the iPad Air-esque 9.7-inch model. The two are almost identical and have a Touch ID fingerprint sensor built into the home button.

If you're an artist looking to replace your Wacom tablet, the iPad Pro also works wonderfully with the stylus-like Apple Pencil.

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

This Windows 10-running Surface wannabe has one of the quickest fingerprint sensors around. Though the slightly pricier Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro S is generally recommended over the Matebook, the Huawei has a slight security edge over the Samsung, which doesn't have a fingerprint sensor.