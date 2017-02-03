Best premium tablets

There are some really great tablets out there, but a lot of them suffer from expensive starting prices. Pricing usually declines to a reasonable point, but only after those models are no longer shiny and new. If you don't want to wait, or don't have to, here are the tablets that offer a high-end experience for a premium price.
With speedy performance, sharp and colorful screens and comfortable-but-cool designs, tablet manufacturers make you pay for the perfect balance of fashion, function and quality -- literally. Whether you've been saving up all summer for a slate or are just picking up a third to use exclusively to buy rare caviar, these tablet picks are the best high-end buys any buck or bitcoin can cop.
For the Netflix addict
Samsung Galaxy Tab S2
Not to be confused with the smartwatch of the same name, the Galaxy Tab S2 comes in two sizes: a compact 8-inch model and a larger 9.7-incher. Both are stylishly slim and lightweight, rivaling the iPads for sleekest design, and amazingly vivid and colorful screens. If you want a tablet that's great for binge-watching on the go, you can't go wrong with either model. You might want to hold off, though. Rumor has it a new model is right around the corner.
For the artistic type
Apple iPad Pro
If you're more interested in making content than consuming it, the iPad Pro might be up your alley. It comes in a large 12.9-inch model, as well as a 9.7-inch model that's similar in size to the iPad Air 2. Apple offers an optional keyboard and stylus -- called the Pencil -- that allows you to treat it like a laptop or notebook. It's not meant for heavy-duty work like a full-size laptop, but if you're an artist, it works as an exceptional digital canvas for making art.
For the writer on the go
Google Pixel C
Less of a drawing person and more of a writer? The aluminum-wrapped Google Pixel C has one of the coolest, most compact designs of any tablet with a keyboard. Not only that, the keyboard, which attaches magnetically, doubles as a chic protective cover. Google's known for making great Android tablets, however the company's really outdone itself with the Pixel C's impressive design. I think it's the best-looking tablet since the iPad.
For the student or businessperson
Microsoft Surface Pro 4
Be honest with yourself: Are you just looking for a tablet that can replace your laptop? If so, look no further than the Surface Pro 4. It has a larger screen and skinnier design than previous models, and houses the latest Intel processors. It's slim keyboard cover-case accessory is a big part of what makes it so great, but that's sold separately. Expect to pay top dollar for this laptop-replacement-worthy tablet.
For those who want a full-time laptop and part time tablet
Lenovo Yoga 910
The Lenovo Yoga 910 is technically a laptop, but thanks to its touchscreen and 360-degree hinge, you can fold over its screen and use it as a tablet. It has a beautiful design, excellent performance and battery life and a great display. If you want the option of a tablet, but primarily want a kick-ass laptop, the Lenovo Yoga 910 is at the top of its class.
Editors' note: This article was originally published on April 14, 2014, and is updated regularly to reflect changes in the marketplace.