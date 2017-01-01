Year of fear: Horror movies to look forward to in 2017

Enlarge Image Photo by Brooke Palmer

Scared about what 2017 might bring? Join the club.

That's what's so delicious about horror movies. For a couple of hours, you can forget about the very real terrors of war, disease, natural disasters and political division. On the screen, there might be zombies, vampires, aliens or sadistic murderers, but once the lights go up, they all disappear back into the projector. If only our real fears could be banished so easily.

Some familiar spooky faces are returning. Annabelle, the creepy doll, is back in "Annabelle 2." Samara, of die-in-seven-days videotape fame, is still crawling out of TVs, this time flat-screens, in "Rings." And Stephen King's horror classic "It," which reminded us all how much we hate clowns and sewers and especially clowns in sewers, is getting a new look.

Classic monster movies these days are more action movies than flat-out horror, but "The Mummy," "War for the Planet of the Apes," and "Kong: Skull Island" are sure to draw big audiences.

From the department of films with actual novel premises, audiences are eagerly awaiting "The Belko Experiment," which takes the kill-your-friends concept of "The Hunger Games" and Japan's "Battle Royale" and transports it to an office environment. Maybe you always thought that one guy in accounting was annoying, but this is ridiculous. And speaking of office horror, there's real promise in "A Cure for Wellness," in which an employee is sent to bring the company's CEO back from a mysterious spa in the Swiss Alps, where nothing is as it seems and leaving is not an option.

Not every eagerly anticipated horror film is covered in our photo gallery, because many haven't released photos or trailers yet. But we're still looking forward to the "Flatliners" sequel (September 29), a "Friday the 13th" reboot promising a Jason-and-his-mother origin story (October 13 -- a Friday, of course), and a third "Cloverfield" film, called "God Particle" (October 27)

Here's a look at the scary cinema offerings looming on the fresh new calendar pages of 2017.