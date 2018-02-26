Best horror movies on Netflix for March 2018 💀

For horror junkies like me, it's always the perfect time to bully your nearest and dearest into watching some spooky flicks. I've rounded up the strangest, squirmiest and most terrifying films Netflix has to offer.

'Dig Two Graves' (2017)

Metacritic score: 67

After her brother drowns, the young Jacqueline is confronted by three strange men who offer to help bring her brother back to life for a steep price. This eerie film weaves together the past and the present and tells a chilling tale of family secrets and blood vengeance. "Dig Two Graves" is a beautifully shot film given its low-budget, and a quick easy watch. You can add it to the growing list of independent films that prove you don't need jump scares to get that lurking, chilling feeling after you watch them.

'Beyond the Gates' (2016)

Metacritic score: 59

Look, I don't know when or where we will actually hit peak nostalgia. I'm not even sure it's a threshold that can be reached. So you may as well enjoy this '80s throwback, "Beyond the Gates," which follows two brothers returned home to clean up their missing father's VHS rental store. There they find a VCR board game their father was playing before he disappeared. It's a bit like "Jumanji" meets a neon-lit slasher film, though maybe mitigate your expectations a bit. It's not the greatest performed horror film I've ever seen, but there's a lot of violent bloody fun to be had here.

'The Conjuring' (2013)

Metacritic score: 68

Folks who love classic, impeccably made horror films like "The Shining" or "Rosemary's Baby" are always looking for the next iconic addition to the genre. "The Conjuring" is a strong contender for one of the best horror films this decade, and director James Wan consistently proves to be spine-tinglingly skillful. I was lucky enough to catch this one in theaters (where I watched from under my jacket) but I'm sure you'll find it just as terrifying from your couch (while watching from under your snuggie). Also: Annabelle. (This is me shuddering at my desk.)

'I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House' (2016)

Metacritic score: 68

Netflix has a host of original horror films coming our way soon, so it's a great time to check out some of their earlier offerings. Let me just take a moment to sell you on this one: Ruth Wilson. If you aren't already familiar with the majesty that is Ruth Wilson, that's a real shame. She plays a nurse hired to care for an elderly woman living in a haunted house. Dream job, am I right? If you're a fan of atmospheric horror films, this one pairs nicely with curtains drawn and a cup of tea.

'The Transfiguration' (2016)

Metacritic score: 65

Just give it five minutes, and I promise you'll be hooked from the first scene. The film follows Milo, a teen obsessed with vampires, and his new friendship with Sofei. Michael O'Shea's directorial debut moves at a slow, haunting pace and feels masterfully put together. Some might find the horror secondary to the powerful dark themes, but if Eric Ruffin's portrayal of Milo doesn't chill you to the bone there may be no hope for you.

'A Dark Song' (2016)

Metacritic score: 71

In some ways, "A Dark Song" is unlike any film I've ever watched. It follows a woman who recently lost her son and the occultist she hires to help her contact dark spirits. The two characters lock themselves in an isolated house for months performing repetitive and traumatic rituals. Both actors give raw, aggressive performances that anchor this chilling, must-watch horror film.

'Gerald's Game' (2017)

Metacritic score: 76

This Netflix original is worth your time -- if you can stomach it. A couple heads to a remote cabin, hoping to spice things up in the bedroom. Unfortunately for Jessie Burlingame (Carla Gugino), her husband (Bruce Greenwood) dies of a heart attack while she's handcuffed to the bed. "Gerald's Game" has often been regarded by fans as the one Stephen King story that would be nearly impossible to adapt. But Netflix didn't shy away from the challenge, and the result is undoubtedly worth your time.

'Children of the Corn' (1984)

Metacritic score: 45

A couple comes across a town of murdering cult-indoctrinated children. "Children of the Corn" is a classic, not because it stands the test of time, but really because it stands the test of popcorn. It's a good movie to watch while cuddling under a blanket on a cool fall evening. Maybe it's the corn thing? Plus, John Franklin's portrayal of a child preacher will have you wondering, "Hey, is it cool for me to root for a child to die?"

'Train to Busan' (2016)

Metacritic score: 72

In this Korean zombie thriller, a man and his daughter are trapped on a train during a zombie outbreak. The rules of the world are clearly established, the zombie action is packed and the film includes some harsh socio-economic observations. Just because zombies are mindless doesn't mean zombie films need to be as well.

'The Sixth Sense' (1999)

Metacritic score: 64

Major spoiler: This movie has already been spoiled for you. But if you haven't rewatched "The Sixth Sense" in years, it's actually worth revisiting, if only to remind yourself why we all once liked M. Night Shyamalan. (And to explain why someone keeps giving him money to direct movies.) Toni Collette and Haley Joel Osment rightfully earned their Oscar nominations for performances. I'm still worried that Osment may actually see ghosts.

'Creep' (2014)

Metacritic score: 74

If you're looking for further proof the Duplass brothers are actually evil, here's an easy sell. Patrick Brice (also the director and co-writer) plays a videographer answering a Craigslist ad for Josef (Mark Duplass), who wants to make a movie for his supposed unborn child. I typically enjoy horror films that rely on performances to unnerve you, because they are incredibly difficult to pull off. And I've got to give it to Mark Duplass. He is, in fact, super creepy.

'It Follows' (2014)

Metacritic score: 83

It's been three years, so you may as well get your act together and finally check this one out. After Jay sleeps with her boyfriend she comes down with a deadly curse only passed on through intercourse. If you're like me and thought "Hey, I'll just read the Wikipedia summary," don't bother. The summary doesn't do justice to how unnerving the thing slowly "following" Jay constantly moves. It's deeply unsettling.

'Oculus' (2013)

Metacritic score: 61

A terrific November addition to Netflix's horror bench, "Oculus" follows two siblings who believe an evil mirror murdered their parents a decade prior. I first saw "Oculus" at a drive-in, and maybe it was the just spookiness of watching a film late night in the middle of parking lot, but I felt like my expectations were met here. "Oculus" has some solid jump scares and is one of the few "heart pumping" horror films on this list.

'The Invitation' (2015)

Metacritic score: 74

In "The Invitation" Will (Logan Marshall Green) attends a dinner party at his ex-wife's house and begins to believe something about the party is amiss. Maybe it's just me, but I always find something sinister about a dinner party. Why does anyone need that much silverware? But I digress. The Invitation delivers on suspense, with a slow build that actually pays off.

'Trollhunter' (2010)

Metacritic score: 61

This Norwegian found-footage mockumentary is fantastically fun. A group of students try to capture giant trolls on film after learning of their existence from a troll hunter who works for the government. This strange and delightful flick is more than a simple creature feature and will add some much-needed variety to your next horror binge.

'The Babadook' (2014)

Metacritic score: 86

There are conflicting opinions surrounding "The Babadook." Some people hated it, while many critics believed it was a near masterpiece. The few naysayers were probably looking for more literal monsters, but I tend to prefer a psychologically horrific film. Maybe I just find it easier to relate to deep internalized phobias, but let's not read too much into that theory. Anyway, this Australian film about a single mother struggling to raise her nightmarish 6-year-old son was one of my favorite films of the last decade and delivers some knockout acting performances.

'The Wailing' (2016)

Metacritic score: 81

Anyone skimming this list looking for a truly exceptional horror film should stop here and go put on "The Wailing." This dark Korean film about mysterious murders in a small rural village may be on the long side, but it's an incredibly thoughtful tale about xenophobia. If you need a harder sell, I'll just mention the warring shaman and assume you will now check it out immediately.

'Teeth' (2007)

Metacritic score: 57

Dawn, a plucky teenage girl and proud member of her high school's chastity club, finds out the hard way that she suffers from the mythical vagina dentata. I'm not sure if "Teeth" ever fully lives up to the potential of its premise, but as a dark comedy it hits a few satisfying feminist nails on the head.

'Raw' (2016)

Metacritic score: 81

After viewing this film, you might just have a new favorite female director in Julia Ducournau. "Raw" follows Justine, a vegetarian in her first year of veterinary school, who caves to peer pressure, eats raw meat and winds up with a rash all over her body. The film tackles questions of identity in a viscerally powerful and symbolic way, and is a must see from Netflix's indie bench.

'Hush' (2016)

Metacritic score: 67

This is probably the most under-the-radar film of on our list, but it's absolutely worth your time. Co-writer Katie Siegel plays a deaf author living in isolation. One night a masked killer appears in her window and begins toying with her. At the very least it's worth checking out if you appreciate the competence of director Mike Flanagan's other horror films, which include "Oculus" and "Gerald's Game."

'1922' (2017)

Metacritic score: 70

Netflix is really sinking its teeth into producing original films, and we're happy to reap the rewards. Thomas Jane plays a rancher who murders his wife for financial reasons and then believes she's returned to haunt him. Stephen King adaptations may seem like a dime a dozen this year, but both Netflix attempts, "1922" and "Gerald's Game," hold their own against the powerhouse that was "It."

