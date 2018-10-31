Best holiday gifts for under $50

If you're looking for a relatively inexpensive tech gift this holiday season, you're probably looking for something that's between $25 and $50. I call this category the cheap but not too cheap gift.
There's more decent products in this price range than you might think. I've posted a few of my top picks here, but I have plenty more in my full round up. I also did the "Best tech gifts under $100" if you're willing to step up and spend a little more.
CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
Tribit XFree Tune
You'd be hard-pressed to find a better-sounding -- and better built -- full-size Bluetooth headphone for under $50 than the Tribit XFree Tune, which retails for $50 at Amazon (with case).See it at Amazon
Logitech K380
Logitech's K380 has been around for a while, but it's still a great keyboard for the money. You can find it for less than $30 online.See it at Amazon
Echo Dot (3rd generation)
While the third-generation Echo Dot still doesn't sound great, it does sound better than its predecessor and has a more refined design. Once again its list price is $49.99 but be on the lookout for those Echo Dot flash sales.See it at Amazon
Tribit XSound Go
Another candidate for best value wireless speaker, the Tribit XSound Go is one of the best ones for the money -- about $30 at Amazon.See it at Amazon
Amazon TV Stick 4K
The all-new Fire TV Stick 4K costs $50 and comes equipped with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ video and Dolby Atmos audio, which promise higher video and audio quality on compatible TVs and audio systems. No Roku streamer currently has Dolby Vision or HDR10+, making this a contender for best streaming stick for the money.See it at Amazon
Looking for more picks? Check out our complete list below.
