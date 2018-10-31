Best holiday gifts for under $50

If you're looking for a relatively inexpensive tech gift this holiday season, you're probably looking for something that's between $25 and $50. I call this category the cheap but not too cheap gift.

There's more decent products in this price range than you might think. I've posted a few of my top picks here, but I have plenty more in my full round up. I also did the "Best tech gifts under $100" if you're willing to step up and spend a little more.

Tribit XFree Tune

You'd be hard-pressed to find a better-sounding -- and better built -- full-size Bluetooth headphone for under $50 than the Tribit XFree Tune, which retails for $50 at Amazon (with case).

Logitech K380

Logitech's K380 has been around for a while, but it's still a great keyboard for the money. You can find it for less than $30 online.

Echo Dot (3rd generation)



While the third-generation Echo Dot still doesn't sound great, it does sound better than its predecessor and has a more refined design. Once again its list price is $49.99 but be on the lookout for those Echo Dot flash sales.

Tribit XSound Go



Another candidate for best value wireless speaker, the Tribit XSound Go is one of the best ones for the money -- about $30 at Amazon.

Amazon TV Stick 4K



The all-new Fire TV Stick 4K costs $50 and comes equipped with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ video and Dolby Atmos audio, which promise higher video and audio quality on compatible TVs and audio systems. No Roku streamer currently has Dolby Vision or HDR10+, making this a contender for best streaming stick for the money.

