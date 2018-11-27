Best Cyber Monday 2018 smart-home deals still available: Nest thermostat for $139, Echo Dot for $30, Ring, Philips Hue and more

Looking to expand your smart-home setup? You're in luck, because some Cyber Monday deals are still live and going strong -- but time is running out.
The 2018 holiday shopping season has delivered some of the best bargains we've ever seen on Alexa and Google Assistant gadgets, smart thermostats from names including Nest and Ecobee, connected lighting kits, video doorbells, app-enabled robot vacuums -- you name it.
Update: Deals and availability confirmed on Tuesday, Nov. 27 at 11:40 a.m. ET.
To that end, here's a running list of all the best deals you can still pick up this year, including any leftover sales from Black Friday and Cyber Monday that are still live (believe me, there are a couple of really good ones). We've kicked things off with deals from Amazon, then followed suit with bargains from Target, Best Buy, Walmart, Lowe's and Home Depot. We're keeping our eyes peeled for online deals from names such as Newegg and Dell, too.
Remember the usual caveats: Stock levels and prices fluctuate throughout the sale period with many items selling out fast. We'll update this page with the latest information, so keep it bookmarked. And please know that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
(Oh, and if you're looking for the best smart TV deals, or deals on smart appliances and kitchen gadgets like the Instant Pot, we've got those listed in separate posts. Just click the links to see the full rundowns.)
Got it? Good. Now let's get to the deals.
Deals available now
Nest Thermostat E for $139 (save $30)Chris Monroe/CNET
The best Cyber Monday deal on the Nest Thermostat E was at Newegg, and it brought the price down $40, to $129. That offer is sold out, but you can still score an almost-as-good $30 discount at Best Buy.
Amazon Echo and Sengled smart lighting kit for $79 (save $60)
Amazon offered all sorts of Black Friday discounts on Echo speakers and Alexa-compatible smart lights -- but if you missed out, you can still save on Cyber Monday. Look for Sengled's two-bulb starter kit bundled with the current-gen Amazon Echo or with the previous-gen Amazon Echo Dot for up to 35 percent off.
I haven't tested these white-light versions of Sengled's smart bulbs, but I reviewed the color-changing versions and came away impressed. The white light bulbs in this bundle use the same Zigbee hub and app as those do, which means you can always add color-changing bulbs to your setup later if you're so inclined.
Philips Hue White and Color 2-Bulb Starter Kit for $80 (save $70)Colin West McDonald/CNET
Curious about color-changing Philips Hue smart bulbs, but turned off by the high cost of buying in? This deal on Amazon might be for you -- for $80, you'll get the essential Philips Hue Bridge plus two color-changing bulbs.
If you want, you can also add in a previous-gen Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker for just $10 more, but the better deal is to bundle in the new Echo Dot for $15 more, bringing your total to $95. Either way, these are great prices as far as Hue is concerned.
Amazon Echo Dot (third-gen) for $30 (save $20)Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Note: Item is currently in stock but delivery is delayed until Dec. 5.
Amazon has a relatively aggressive discount available now for the new, third-gen Echo Dot, too. At just $30, you'll be able to get it for almost half off. That's not quite as good as the $24 sale we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but it's still a good deal if you missed out.
Amazon Smart Plug for $5 with purchase of any Echo device (save $20)Ry Crist/CNET
Note: Item is currently in stock but delivery is delayed until Dec. 4.
Picking up a new Echo Dot, or any other Echo gadget? You can tack an Amazon Smart Plug on to your order for just $5. Plug it in and plug something like a lamp or a space heater into it, and you'll be able to tell Alexa to turn it on and off via your new Echo gadget. And if you'd rather shop at Best Buy, it's offering the same deal.
Update: As of Monday Nov. 26 at 5 a.m. PT, it appears this deal is no longer available from Amazon (instead, it's offering a $10 deal on a TP-Link Smart Plug).
Philips Hue White two-bulb starter kit and a new Amazon Echo Dot for $70 (save $50)
Amazon is selling Philips Hue White two-bulb starter kits bundled with a new Amazon Echo Dot for $70 total. The bulbs won't change colors, but the starter kit comes with the Hue Bridge, and you can always add color-changing bulbs to your setup later.
Amazon Echo (second-gen) for $69 (save $30)Ian Knighton/CNET
It isn't just the Dot -- Amazon's basically running a sale on its entire fleet of Alexa-enabled smart speakers. That includes a $30 discount on Alexa's flagship, the second-gen Amazon Echo. That discount brings the price down to $69, more than $100 less than the original Echo sold for. And note that the popular Product Red Edition Amazon Echo is now back in stock.
That price looks like to be available elsewhere, too, including at Target and at Best Buy.
Echo Button two-pack for $14 (save $6)Ry Crist/CNET
Amazon's Echo Buttons seemed like gimmicky, kid-friendly Alexa extras when they debuted last year, letting you buzz in during Alexa trivia games or play an Alexa-hosted memory game. But the Buttons got a lot more interesting this month when Amazon started letting users trigger their Alexa Routines with the things.
That lets you use them as makeshift light switches, magic buttons that can trigger your smart home scenes, or any number of other creative uses. Available now at just $14 for a two-pack, the time to give these gizmos a shot might have arrived.
Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat and an Amazon Echo Dot for $199 (save $100)Chris Monroe/CNET
Ecobee has discounted a couple of its connected thermostats, including the current-gen Ecobee4. That model comes with a separate room sensor that lets you track the temperature away from the thermostat, which is really handy if your bedroom runs a little too warm or a little too cold at night. It also has Amazon's Alexa built right in.
It usually sells for $249, but you'll find it for $199 online at Amazon and on Ecobee's website. That said, the best place to buy it is at Best Buy, where you'll also get a brand-new Amazon Echo Dot thrown into the deal for good measure. That's a fantastic offer.
Oh, and if you're a Costco member, you can score the Ecobee4 with two remote sensors for $180. It doesn't come with a free Echo Dot, but you'll be able to snag one of those for $24 from Amazon -- do that, and you'll basically be getting the Best Buy deal with an extra room sensor for $4 (hat-tip to Dave Zatz).
If you don't care about using your thermostat as an Alexa access point, you can save even more by going with the previous-gen Ecobee3 Lite, which Ecobee is currently offering for $139, or $30 off. Like the current-gen model, it works with remote sensors and with Google, Siri and Alexa for voice controls. The only real difference is that it doesn't have Alexa built in. By the way, you'll find that same $30-off deal listed on Amazon.
Ecobee Switch Plus for $79 (save $20)Chris Monroe/CNET
Ecobee didn't just put Alexa into a thermostat -- they put Amazon's assistant into this teeny tiny light switch with a built-in microphone and speaker, too. It's marked down by $20. Amazon and Best Buy have deals of their own going as well, to varying degrees.
Ecobee Room Sensor two-pack for $40 (save $40)
New for Cyber Monday, Ecobee is also offering half off a two-pack of wireless room sensors that pair with the thermostat to help it track the temperature in multiple parts of your house. The company tells us it's the first time they've ever been in sale.
Amazon Echo Sub with two Amazon Echo smart speakers for $329 ($100 off)
Buy the Echo Sub and two Amazon Echo Plus smart speakers for $330. That deal is live right now on Amazon, and it'll save you $100.
Lenovo 8-inch Smart Display for $150 (save $50)Chris Monroe/CNET
We've tested all of the impressive new Google Assistant smart displays this year -- Lenovo's was the first, and I think it's still my favorite. Best Buy has the 8-inch version marked down by fifty bucks, bringing the price down to $150, and the deal is live right now. Not as good as the $100 discount you were able to score for Cyber Monday, but still a good price for a device that tested well in the CNET Smart Home.
Lenovo's larger, 10-inch version of the Smart Display is marked down by $50, too, bringing the cost to $199. It might be bigger than you'd want if counterspace comes at a premium in your kitchen, but the upgraded, bamboo backing looks really nice, so it's worth considering.
Lifx Multicolor Wi-Fi Smart Bulbs for up to $20 offTyler Lizenby/CNET
Right now, Lifx is offering discounts on its entire catalog of color-changing Wi-Fi smart bulbs (some items are on back order but available at sale price) -- here's the full list:
- Lifx Mini White LED for $15 (save $5)
- Lifx Mini Day and Dusk LED for $24 (save $6)
- Lifx Mini Color LED for $30 (save $15)
- Lifx A19 Color LED for $40 (save $20)
- Lifx BR30 Color LED for $40 (save $20)
- Lifx Plus A19 Night Vision LED for $60 (save $20)
- Lifx Plus BR30 Night Vision LED for $60 (save $20)
- Lifx Z Light Strip for $80 (save $10)
- Lifx Z 3-foot extension for $27 (save $3)
- Lifx Beam Starter Kit for $130 (save $20)
- Lifx Tile Starter Kit for $240 (save $10)
I thought this deal would be expired now, so grab 'em before they're gone.
Blink Indoor Cam Systems for up to $116 offChris Monroe/CNET
Amazon bought smart home camera startup Blink late last year -- this year, it's offering big discounts on Blink Indoor starter kits, and the deals are all live right now. Here are your options:
- Blink Indoor 1-Cam System: $67 ($33 off)
- Blink Indoor 2-Cam System: $114 ($56 off)
- Blink Indoor 3-Cam System: $154 ($76 off)
- Blink Indoor 5-Cam System: $234 ($116 off)
- Blink Indoor Add-On Cam: $72 ($18 off)
Don't ask me why a single add-on cam costs more than the one-cam starter kit, which also includes the system's hub.
Anova Wi-Fi Sous-Vide Circulator for $100 (save $60)Tyler Lizenby/CNET
It usually sells for $160, but right now, Best Buy will sell you Anova's Wi-Fi-equipped sous vide circulator for $100. It's a great way to cook meats to the exact temp of your choosing, and the Wi-Fi lets you monitor the cooking remotely on your phone, even if you aren't at home.
Canary All-in-One Security Cam for free with purchase of 1-year membership (save $169)
Another smart home camera option? This all-in-one doodad from Canary is a night-vision camera that features its own siren and built-in sensors for things like motion and air quality, and it works with Alexa and Google Assistant, too.
It usually costs $169, but right now, Canary will give it to you for free if you spend $100 on a one-year membership, which covers up to five Canary devices and unlocks 30 days of running, unlimited clip storage, incident support and an in-app panic button that'll tell Canary to dispatch the police.
Buy a Ring Floodlight Cam, get a free Ring Video DoorbellRing Floodlight Cam
At $249, the Ring Floodlight Cam is a motion-activated set of lights for your home's exterior with a built-in camera. Buy one direct from Ring on Cyber Monday, and the company will throw in a free, first-gen Ring Video Doorbell, giving you two cameras to help keep an eye on things at home.
iRobot Braava Jet 240 for $170 (save $30)
Want a robotic floor cleaner that can mop? iRobot's Braava Jet is one option, and it works with iRobot's app for automated cleaning controls. You can get $30 off right now as a Cyber Monday special on iRobot's website.
LG ThinQ WK9 Xboom Smart Display for $200 (save $100)James Martin/CNET
LG just released its own Google Assistant smart display to compete with Lenovo and JBL (and, y'know, Google). And good news! Here at launch, it's already marked down by $100 to fit in with the Cyber Monday crowd.
Nest Cam Indoor for $129 (save $70)Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Nest's smart security cameras are all pretty solid picks, but they don't come cheap. Fortunately, you'll be able to score a pretty sizable $70 discount on the original Nest Cam Indoor at Best Buy this Cyber Monday, bringing the cost down to $129. It's not the newest model, but it's still a worthy pick, especially at this price.
Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition for $50 (save $20)Sarah Tew/CNET
It usually costs $70, but Amazon will sell you the Echo Dot Kids Edition in any color for $50.
If you're looking to buy in bulk for a couple of kids, you can save even more, as Amazon is also offering a three-pack of kid-friendly Echo Dots for $100. That brings the cost for each one down more than 50 percent, and saves you a total of $110.
Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition and Kids Edition Fire Tablet for $100 to $180 (save up to $90)
Amazon is offering discounts on the Echo Dot Kids Edition bundled with a Kids Edition Fire Tablet. You've got three options depending on which tablet you want:
- Echo Dot Kids Edition and Fire 7 Kids Edition for $100 (save $70)
- Echo Dot Kids Edition and Fire HD 8 Kids Edition for $120 (save $80)
- Echo Dot Kids Edition and Fire HD 10 Kids Edition for $180 (save $90)
For my money, I'd probably go with the Fire HD 8 bundle.
Amazon Echo Look for $50 (save $150)Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Here's a steep price cut for the Amazon Echo Look, a smart selfie camera with onboard Alexa voice controls and the ability to offer fashion or shopping advice based on your personal style. It usually sells for $200, but right now, you can still nab one for just $50.
Chamberlain MyQ Garage Hub for $60 (save $20)
Chamberlain's MyQ Garage controller lets you open or close your garage from your phone, and it works with a bunch of popular smart home platforms. Buy it on Best Buy for $60, saving you $20.
Nest Cam Outdoor for $149 (save $50)Nest
Prefer Nest's weatherproofed outdoor camera? The rugged, weather-proof Nest Cam Outdoor typically sells for a steep $199, but you can pick it up for $50 off at Lowe's and Kohl's.
Cree Connected LED for $12 ($3 off)Tyler Lizenby/CNET
It's the smallest discount in this roundup, but hey, nothing wrong with saving a few bucks per bulb if you plan on filling your home with automatable Zigbee smart lights like these. And, despite the fact that they've been out for a few years now, Cree's Connected LEDs, which work with Zigbee controllers like the Philips Hue Bridge and the Amazon Echo Plus, are still some of our favorite bargain bulbs.
Look for them on sale at Home Depot this Cyber Monday -- both the soft white and daylight versions, I might add.
iRobot Roomba 890 for $350 (save $90)iRobot
It's not as good a deal as we saw on Black Friday, but Target has the app-enabled Roomba 890 marked down by $90 for Cyber Monday. That discount brings the price down to $350.
Willing to spend a little more? Right now, you can get the top-of-the-line Roomba 960 direct from iRobot for $499, which is $200 off the regular price.
Lutron Caseta Wireless Dimming Starter Kit for $80 (save $20)Tyler Lizenby/CNET
It isn't a huge discount, but Lutron Caseta is still my top pick among smart light switches. You'll find this one-switch starter kit that comes with the Lutron Bridge for $20 at Home Depot.
Netgear Arlo Pro 2 4-Camera Starter Kit for $580 (save $220)Chris Monroe/CNET
If you want current-gen cameras from Netgear, Best Buy has the newer version of the Arlo cameras available in a four-camera starter kit for $580. That sounds like a lot, but this kit usually sells for $800.
Philips Hue Lightstrips for $60 (save $30)Colin West McDonald/CNET
If you've already got a Hue Bridge and just want to expand your system, these Hue Lightstrips look great beneath cabinets and behind TVs, and $60 is about as low as they ever sell for.
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Bulb for $40 (save $10)Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Just want to expand your existing Hue setup with an additional color-changing light bulb or two? Best Buy is selling them for $40 each, a savings of $10.
Philips Hue White LED four-pack for $40 (save $10)Amazon
If you don't care about the colors and just want to fill out your home with automatable white light, this four-pack of plain, vanilla Philips Hue White bulbs is selling for $40 at Best Buy. This four-pack usually sells for $50, which is already a pretty good deal.
Buy a Philips Hue 4-Bulb White and Color Starter Kit, get a free $50 Target gift card
If you buy a four-bulb Philips Hue White and Color Starter Kit from Target this Cyber Monday, the retailer will throw in a free $50 gift card.
