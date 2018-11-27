Best Cyber Monday 2018 smart-home deals still available: Nest thermostat for $139, Echo Dot for $30, Ring, Philips Hue and more

Looking to expand your smart-home setup? You're in luck, because some Cyber Monday deals are still live and going strong -- but time is running out.

The 2018 holiday shopping season has delivered some of the best bargains we've ever seen on Alexa and Google Assistant gadgets, smart thermostats from names including Nest and Ecobee, connected lighting kits, video doorbells, app-enabled robot vacuums -- you name it.

Update: Deals and availability confirmed on Tuesday, Nov. 27 at 11:40 a.m. ET.

To that end, here's a running list of all the best deals you can still pick up this year, including any leftover sales from Black Friday and Cyber Monday that are still live (believe me, there are a couple of really good ones). We've kicked things off with deals from Amazon, then followed suit with bargains from Target, Best Buy, Walmart, Lowe's and Home Depot. We're keeping our eyes peeled for online deals from names such as Newegg and Dell, too.

Remember the usual caveats: Stock levels and prices fluctuate throughout the sale period with many items selling out fast. We'll update this page with the latest information, so keep it bookmarked. And please know that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

(Oh, and if you're looking for the best smart TV deals, or deals on smart appliances and kitchen gadgets like the Instant Pot, we've got those listed in separate posts. Just click the links to see the full rundowns.)

Got it? Good. Now let's get to the deals.

Deals available now

Nest Thermostat E for $139 (save $30) Chris Monroe/CNET The best Cyber Monday deal on the Nest Thermostat E was at Newegg, and it brought the price down $40, to $129. That offer is sold out, but you can still score an almost-as-good $30 discount at Best Buy. See at Best Buy Read the CNET Review

Philips Hue White and Color 2-Bulb Starter Kit for $80 (save $70) Colin West McDonald/CNET Curious about color-changing Philips Hue smart bulbs, but turned off by the high cost of buying in? This deal on Amazon might be for you -- for $80, you'll get the essential Philips Hue Bridge plus two color-changing bulbs. If you want, you can also add in a previous-gen Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker for just $10 more, but the better deal is to bundle in the new Echo Dot for $15 more, bringing your total to $95. Either way, these are great prices as far as Hue is concerned. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Amazon Echo Dot (third-gen) for $30 (save $20) Tyler Lizenby/CNET Note: Item is currently in stock but delivery is delayed until Dec. 5. Amazon has a relatively aggressive discount available now for the new, third-gen Echo Dot, too. At just $30, you'll be able to get it for almost half off. That's not quite as good as the $24 sale we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but it's still a good deal if you missed out. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Amazon Smart Plug for $5 with purchase of any Echo device (save $20) Ry Crist/CNET Note: Item is currently in stock but delivery is delayed until Dec. 4. Picking up a new Echo Dot, or any other Echo gadget? You can tack an Amazon Smart Plug on to your order for just $5. Plug it in and plug something like a lamp or a space heater into it, and you'll be able to tell Alexa to turn it on and off via your new Echo gadget. And if you'd rather shop at Best Buy, it's offering the same deal. Update: As of Monday Nov. 26 at 5 a.m. PT, it appears this deal is no longer available from Amazon (instead, it's offering a $10 deal on a TP-Link Smart Plug). See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Philips Hue White two-bulb starter kit and a new Amazon Echo Dot for $70 (save $50) Amazon is selling Philips Hue White two-bulb starter kits bundled with a new Amazon Echo Dot for $70 total. The bulbs won't change colors, but the starter kit comes with the Hue Bridge, and you can always add color-changing bulbs to your setup later. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Amazon Echo (second-gen) for $69 (save $30) Ian Knighton/CNET It isn't just the Dot -- Amazon's basically running a sale on its entire fleet of Alexa-enabled smart speakers. That includes a $30 discount on Alexa's flagship, the second-gen Amazon Echo. That discount brings the price down to $69, more than $100 less than the original Echo sold for. And note that the popular Product Red Edition Amazon Echo is now back in stock. That price looks like to be available elsewhere, too, including at Target and at Best Buy. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Echo Button two-pack for $14 (save $6) Ry Crist/CNET Amazon's Echo Buttons seemed like gimmicky, kid-friendly Alexa extras when they debuted last year, letting you buzz in during Alexa trivia games or play an Alexa-hosted memory game. But the Buttons got a lot more interesting this month when Amazon started letting users trigger their Alexa Routines with the things. That lets you use them as makeshift light switches, magic buttons that can trigger your smart home scenes, or any number of other creative uses. Available now at just $14 for a two-pack, the time to give these gizmos a shot might have arrived. See at Amazon Read more on CNET

Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat and an Amazon Echo Dot for $199 (save $100) Chris Monroe/CNET Ecobee has discounted a couple of its connected thermostats, including the current-gen Ecobee4. That model comes with a separate room sensor that lets you track the temperature away from the thermostat, which is really handy if your bedroom runs a little too warm or a little too cold at night. It also has Amazon's Alexa built right in. It usually sells for $249, but you'll find it for $199 online at Amazon and on Ecobee's website. That said, the best place to buy it is at Best Buy, where you'll also get a brand-new Amazon Echo Dot thrown into the deal for good measure. That's a fantastic offer. Oh, and if you're a Costco member, you can score the Ecobee4 with two remote sensors for $180. It doesn't come with a free Echo Dot, but you'll be able to snag one of those for $24 from Amazon -- do that, and you'll basically be getting the Best Buy deal with an extra room sensor for $4 (hat-tip to Dave Zatz). If you don't care about using your thermostat as an Alexa access point, you can save even more by going with the previous-gen Ecobee3 Lite, which Ecobee is currently offering for $139, or $30 off. Like the current-gen model, it works with remote sensors and with Google, Siri and Alexa for voice controls. The only real difference is that it doesn't have Alexa built in. By the way, you'll find that same $30-off deal listed on Amazon. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Ecobee Switch Plus for $79 (save $20) Chris Monroe/CNET Ecobee didn't just put Alexa into a thermostat -- they put Amazon's assistant into this teeny tiny light switch with a built-in microphone and speaker, too. It's marked down by $20. Amazon and Best Buy have deals of their own going as well, to varying degrees. See at Ecobee Read the CNET review

Ecobee Room Sensor two-pack for $40 (save $40) New for Cyber Monday, Ecobee is also offering half off a two-pack of wireless room sensors that pair with the thermostat to help it track the temperature in multiple parts of your house. The company tells us it's the first time they've ever been in sale. See at Ecobee Read the CNET Review

Lenovo 8-inch Smart Display for $150 (save $50) Chris Monroe/CNET We've tested all of the impressive new Google Assistant smart displays this year -- Lenovo's was the first, and I think it's still my favorite. Best Buy has the 8-inch version marked down by fifty bucks, bringing the price down to $150, and the deal is live right now. Not as good as the $100 discount you were able to score for Cyber Monday, but still a good price for a device that tested well in the CNET Smart Home. Lenovo's larger, 10-inch version of the Smart Display is marked down by $50, too, bringing the cost to $199. It might be bigger than you'd want if counterspace comes at a premium in your kitchen, but the upgraded, bamboo backing looks really nice, so it's worth considering. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Anova Wi-Fi Sous-Vide Circulator for $100 (save $60) Tyler Lizenby/CNET It usually sells for $160, but right now, Best Buy will sell you Anova's Wi-Fi-equipped sous vide circulator for $100. It's a great way to cook meats to the exact temp of your choosing, and the Wi-Fi lets you monitor the cooking remotely on your phone, even if you aren't at home. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Canary All-in-One Security Cam for free with purchase of 1-year membership (save $169) Another smart home camera option? This all-in-one doodad from Canary is a night-vision camera that features its own siren and built-in sensors for things like motion and air quality, and it works with Alexa and Google Assistant, too. It usually costs $169, but right now, Canary will give it to you for free if you spend $100 on a one-year membership, which covers up to five Canary devices and unlocks 30 days of running, unlimited clip storage, incident support and an in-app panic button that'll tell Canary to dispatch the police. See at Canary Read the CNET Review

Buy a Ring Floodlight Cam, get a free Ring Video Doorbell Ring Floodlight Cam At $249, the Ring Floodlight Cam is a motion-activated set of lights for your home's exterior with a built-in camera. Buy one direct from Ring on Cyber Monday, and the company will throw in a free, first-gen Ring Video Doorbell, giving you two cameras to help keep an eye on things at home. See at Ring Read the CNET Review

iRobot Braava Jet 240 for $170 (save $30) Want a robotic floor cleaner that can mop? iRobot's Braava Jet is one option, and it works with iRobot's app for automated cleaning controls. You can get $30 off right now as a Cyber Monday special on iRobot's website. See at iRobot.com Read the CNET review

LG ThinQ WK9 Xboom Smart Display for $200 (save $100) James Martin/CNET LG just released its own Google Assistant smart display to compete with Lenovo and JBL (and, y'know, Google). And good news! Here at launch, it's already marked down by $100 to fit in with the Cyber Monday crowd. See at LG Read more at CNET

Nest Cam Indoor for $129 (save $70) Tyler Lizenby/CNET Nest's smart security cameras are all pretty solid picks, but they don't come cheap. Fortunately, you'll be able to score a pretty sizable $70 discount on the original Nest Cam Indoor at Best Buy this Cyber Monday, bringing the cost down to $129. It's not the newest model, but it's still a worthy pick, especially at this price. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition for $50 (save $20) Sarah Tew/CNET It usually costs $70, but Amazon will sell you the Echo Dot Kids Edition in any color for $50. If you're looking to buy in bulk for a couple of kids, you can save even more, as Amazon is also offering a three-pack of kid-friendly Echo Dots for $100. That brings the cost for each one down more than 50 percent, and saves you a total of $110. See at Amazon Read more on CNET

Amazon Echo Look for $50 (save $150) Tyler Lizenby/CNET Here's a steep price cut for the Amazon Echo Look, a smart selfie camera with onboard Alexa voice controls and the ability to offer fashion or shopping advice based on your personal style. It usually sells for $200, but right now, you can still nab one for just $50. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Chamberlain MyQ Garage Hub for $60 (save $20) Chamberlain's MyQ Garage controller lets you open or close your garage from your phone, and it works with a bunch of popular smart home platforms. Buy it on Best Buy for $60, saving you $20. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Nest Cam Outdoor for $149 (save $50) Nest Prefer Nest's weatherproofed outdoor camera? The rugged, weather-proof Nest Cam Outdoor typically sells for a steep $199, but you can pick it up for $50 off at Lowe's and Kohl's. See at Lowe's Read the CNET review

Cree Connected LED for $12 ($3 off) Tyler Lizenby/CNET It's the smallest discount in this roundup, but hey, nothing wrong with saving a few bucks per bulb if you plan on filling your home with automatable Zigbee smart lights like these. And, despite the fact that they've been out for a few years now, Cree's Connected LEDs, which work with Zigbee controllers like the Philips Hue Bridge and the Amazon Echo Plus, are still some of our favorite bargain bulbs. Look for them on sale at Home Depot this Cyber Monday -- both the soft white and daylight versions, I might add. See at Home Depot Read the CNET review

iRobot Roomba 890 for $350 (save $90) iRobot It's not as good a deal as we saw on Black Friday, but Target has the app-enabled Roomba 890 marked down by $90 for Cyber Monday. That discount brings the price down to $350. Willing to spend a little more? Right now, you can get the top-of-the-line Roomba 960 direct from iRobot for $499, which is $200 off the regular price. See at Target

Lutron Caseta Wireless Dimming Starter Kit for $80 (save $20) Tyler Lizenby/CNET It isn't a huge discount, but Lutron Caseta is still my top pick among smart light switches. You'll find this one-switch starter kit that comes with the Lutron Bridge for $20 at Home Depot. See at Home Depot Read the CNET review

Netgear Arlo Pro 2 4-Camera Starter Kit for $580 (save $220) Chris Monroe/CNET If you want current-gen cameras from Netgear, Best Buy has the newer version of the Arlo cameras available in a four-camera starter kit for $580. That sounds like a lot, but this kit usually sells for $800. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Philips Hue Lightstrips for $60 (save $30) Colin West McDonald/CNET If you've already got a Hue Bridge and just want to expand your system, these Hue Lightstrips look great beneath cabinets and behind TVs, and $60 is about as low as they ever sell for. See at Best Buy Read CNET's first take

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Bulb for $40 (save $10) Tyler Lizenby/CNET Just want to expand your existing Hue setup with an additional color-changing light bulb or two? Best Buy is selling them for $40 each, a savings of $10. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Philips Hue White LED four-pack for $40 (save $10) Amazon If you don't care about the colors and just want to fill out your home with automatable white light, this four-pack of plain, vanilla Philips Hue White bulbs is selling for $40 at Best Buy. This four-pack usually sells for $50, which is already a pretty good deal. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Buy a Philips Hue 4-Bulb White and Color Starter Kit, get a free $50 Target gift card If you buy a four-bulb Philips Hue White and Color Starter Kit from Target this Cyber Monday, the retailer will throw in a free $50 gift card. See at Target Read the CNET review

