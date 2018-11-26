Best Cyber Monday 2018 deals at Staples: $369 HP Pavilion 14, $99 Canon imageClass laser printer, $90 Amazon Fire HD, $24 Echo Dot, $99 Google Home Hub

Staples is offering some pretty sweet tech buys for Cyber Monday that rival other retailers like Best Buy, Target and Costco. They are running deals on Google Home Hubs, Canon printers, HP laptops, Amazon Fire tablets and much more. We've rounded up some of the best savings for you.

A few notes before we get started:

We will be updating this post and will let you know when items sell out.

With that, happy shopping!

HP Pavilion 14, $369 (Save $260) This basic, but decently outfitted 14-inch laptop has an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive. Some similar Core i3 models are $40 or so less, but I think an i5 CPU is worth the extra investment. See at Staples

HP AIO 23.8" Desktop: $430 (Save $190) With a Intel Core i3-8130U processor, 8 GB of memory and 1 TB hard drive, this desktop would be a cool gift. £430.00 at Staples

Amazon Echo Dot, $24 (Save $26) Does anyone buy an Echo Dot at full price? Probably not, as they're on sale so often. This price even beats the usual $29 discount that rolls around periodically on Amazon. Note that this is for the latest, improved version of the Dot, too. See at Staples Amazon Echo Dot review

Available Now: Amazon Fire Tablets, $29-$99 Sarah Tew/CNET Most of the Fire line is deeply discounted. The 8-inch is probably the best overall value in terms of features and performance. If you're buying for a child, the Kids Editions are actually worth a bit extra for the better warranty and tons of included subscription content. See at Staples Amazon fire HD 8 review

Available Now: Lenovo Flex 6 2-in-1, $580 (Save $270) Sarah Tew/CNET One of the better two-in-one deals, even when it's not on sale, I always like that the Lenovo Flex line is almost as good as the higher-end Yoga line, with a similar 360-degree hinge, but at lower prices. See at Staples

Available Now: Canon imageClass MF244DW laser printer, $99 (Save $100) Once you switch to a laser printer, you're never going back. This basic monochrome model also includes a flatbed scanner, and you find far fewer hassles in using and replacing toner than in an inkjet printer. See at Staples

Amazon Fire TV Cube and Stick $35 to $59 Sarah Tew/CNET The current 4K streaming stick from Amazon is occasionally on sale for around this price, although it's still a good deal. What's more interesting is the steep drop for the new 4K-ready Fire TV Cube, which mixes streaming video with Alexa-powered voice apps. See at Staples Amazon Fire TV Cube review

Google Home Hub, $99 Tyler Lizenby/CNET Many shops will reportedly have the latest Google smart home device for $50 off the usual price. This is a screen-centric version of a smart assistant, which can display weather, photos, YouTube videos and more. See at Staples Google Hub review

