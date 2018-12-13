We're in the heat of the holiday shopping season, but Best Buy isn't done unveiling new deals.
On Thursday, Best Buy announced its "Nick of Time" sale. The promo kicks off Friday Dec. 14 and only runs for three days.
Best Buy highlighted some of the upcoming discounts, including:
Up to $150 on iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus with qualified activation Up to $200 on MacBook Pro Touchbar Beats by Dr. Dre urBeats³ Earphones for $40 (Save $60) Samsung 65-inch Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR for $600 (Save $200) Save $400 on Lenovo Yoga 920 2-in-1 13.9-inch Touch-Screen Laptop (Sale price: $900) Save $300 to $500 on the Samsung Galaxy Note8, S8 or S8+ with qualified activation Neato Botvac D5 Robot Vacuum for $349 (Save $250) Save $15 on Instax Cameras LG 300W Sound Bar for $120 (Save $160) HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop 690-0024 for $730 (Save $100) 25-inch Alienware LED FHD Monitor for $350 (Save $250) Buy three Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance A19 Wi-Fi Smart LED Bulbs for $100
These deals will be available online at bestbuy.com and in-store.
The "Nick of Time" promo is just one of many post-Black Friday sales. Good news for people who still have shopping to do.
Best Buy is also having a 20 Days of Doorbusters sale until Dec. 20, where it'll announce a new deal each day. Between these two promotions, you may be able to save a chunk of change on certain tech products.
Plus, if you order before Dec. 20, you'll get free shipping with guaranteed delivery by Dec. 25. You can also buy online and pick up at a local Best Buy store.
Holiday Gift Guide 2018
-
reading•Best Buy announces 'Nick of Time' sale for last minute deals on gadgets
-
Dec 13•Echo Dot, Home Mini, and Simplisafe: The best smart home Christmas gifts for 2018
-
Dec 13•Best Christmas 2018 drone deals: $100 off DJI Mavic 2 Pro or Zoom, $600 Parrot Anafi, $79 Ryze Tello and more
-
Dec 13•An affordable phone with a huge battery
-
•See All
Discuss: Best Buy announces 'Nick of Time' sale for last minute deals on gadgets
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.