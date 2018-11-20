Best Black Friday 2018 deals at Staples: $99 Canon imageClass laser printer, $90 Amazon Fire HD and $580 Lenovo Flex live now, $24 Echo Dot, $99 Google Home Hub coming soon

You may just go to Staples for office supplies, but you're missing out! It actually has some pretty sweet tech buys for Black Friday that rival other retailers like Best Buy, Target and Costco. They are running deals on Google Home Hubs, Canon printers, Amazon Fire tablets and much more. We've rounded up some of the best deals for you.

A few notes before we get started with the savings:

Some of these discounted prices should be available to order on Thanksgiving Day, and picked up or purchased in-store starting at 7 a.m. local time on Friday Nov. 23.



Items marked Available Now can be found using the link at the already discounted price.

With that, happy shopping!

Amazon Echo Dot, $24 Does anyone buy an Echo Dot at full price? Probably not, as they're on sale so often. This price even beats the usual $29 discount that rolls around periodically on Amazon. Note that this is for the latest, improved version of the Dot, too. See at Staples Amazon Echo Dot review

Available Now: Amazon Fire Tablets, $29-$99 Sarah Tew/CNET Most of the Fire line is deeply discounted. The 8-inch is probably the best overall value in terms of features and performance. If you're buying for a child, the Kids Editions are actually worth a bit extra for the better warranty and tons of included subscription content. See at Staples Amazon fire HD 8 review

HP Pavilion 14, $369 This basic, but decently outfitted 14-inch laptop has an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive. Some similar Core i3 models are $40 or so less, but I think an i5 CPU is worth the extra investment. See at Staples

Available Now: Lenovo Flex 6 2-in-1, $580 Sarah Tew/CNET One of the better two-in-one deals, even when it's not on sale, I always like that the Lenovo Flex line is almost as good as the higher-end Yoga line, with a similar 360-degree hinge, but at lower prices. See at Staples

HP Pavilion 15, $499 A decent step-up laptop, this has an Intel Core i7 CPU, 24GB of RAM, including Intel Optane RAM, and 1TB of (probably platter-based) storage. See at Staples

Available Now: Canon imageClass MF244DW laser printer, $99 Once you switch to a laser printer, you're never going back. This basic monochrome model also includes a flatbed scanner, and you find far fewer hassles in using and replacing toner than in an inkjet printer. See at Staples

Amazon Fire TV Cube and Stick, $34 to $59 Sarah Tew/CNET The current 4K streaming stick from Amazon is occasionally on sale for around this price, although it's still a good deal. What's more interesting is the steep drop for the new 4K-ready Fire TV Cube, which mixes streaming video with Alexa-powered voice apps. See at Staples Amazon Fire TV Cube review

Google Home Hub, $99 Tyler Lizenby/CNET Many shops will reportedly have the latest Google smart home device for $50 off the usual price. This is a screen-centric version of a smart assistant, which can display weather, photos, YouTube videos and more. See at Staples Google Hub review

