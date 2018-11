Amazon

With Black Friday behind us, it's time for Cyber Monday deals -- and Amazon is mostly just extending the deals it kicked off on Black Friday (and the days leading up to it). However, some items are running out of stock. We'll keep updating this post as we spot changes.

Bose headphones and Roku streamers are offering some of the better value savings at the moment. Plus, you'll find some of the best prices of the year (or, at least since Prime Day) on Amazon's own devices including the Amazon Echo, Fire tablet, Fire TV and Kindle -- and other top-notch gadgets, too. You've also got the Kids editions of each Amazon device doing their best to get the little bundles of joy involved in all the discount shenanigans.

And don't forget Kindle books; hundreds are on sale for up to 80 percent off.

Updated: Deals and availability confirmed on Monday, Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. PT.

Here's what you need to know:

Amazon's deals are live, with certain time-based Lightning Deals happening throughout the day.



We've put the newest and/or most notable sale items at the top of the list.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.



Notable new deals at Amazon



These Bose wireless headphones and wireless speakers are available elsewhere, too, but we're calling them out because they're great-sounding products available at a good discount. And don't miss the just-added Samsung Galaxy S9 bundle:

Samsung Galaxy S9 (unlocked, 64GB) with Echo (second-generation) and Echo Spot: $520 (save $418) Amazon The Galaxy S9 by itself is a sweet deal at $520, but Amazon throwing in an Echo and an Echo Spot? Weird... but we'll take it! You also have the option of choosing an Echo Show (second-gen) as your freebie. See at Amazon Galaxy S9 review

Bose SoundSport Wireless: $100 at Walmart and Amazon ($50 off) Sarah Tew/CNET Bose's popular wireless sports headphone are on sale for $100 at a few different retailers this Cyber Monday. Store: Walmart and Amazon See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker for $69: $30 off at Amazon Sarah Tew/CNET OK fine, it's not a pair of headphones, but it still plays damn fine music and you can always hold two against your head like actual headphones if that makes you feel better. It's $69, waterproof and provides a great sound for such a small speaker. See at Amazon

Amazon device deals still available



OK, now to the Amazon device deals. Here's what you can get right now.

Echo Dot (third-gen): $24 (save $26) Ben Fox Rubin/CNET The latest and greatest Dot smart speaker for over 50 percent off? Yes, please. Heather Gray is the only immediately available colour. Charcoal and Sandstone will be in stock on Dec. 4-5. See at Amazon Echo Dot review

Echo Dot (second-gen): $20 (save $20) Taylor Martin/CNET Last year's Dot is still plenty good, especially at this price. Who cares about a fabric cover? See at Amazon Echo Dot review

Echo Dot Kids Edition: $50 ($20 off) Sarah Tew/CNET Kid-friendly Alexa in an Echo Dot with a (mostly) kid-proof bumper case. See at Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition preview

Echo (second-gen): $69 (save $31) Ian Knighton/CNET Although QVC briefly had this beat with a two-fer deal (two Echos for $100), a single for $69 is still pretty compelling. At most, Amazon usually cuts $20 off the price. Limited Edition Red will be released on December 5, 2018. See at Amazon Echo review

Echo Look: $50 (save $150) Tyler Lizenby/CNET Look -- Amazon's fashion-minded Echo device hasn't exactly set the world on fire. Because do we need an Alexa-powered selfie camera? Maybe not for $200... but what about for $50? See at Amazon Echo Look review

Echo Plus (second-gen): $110 (save $40) Truthfully, this is far from our favorite Amazon Echo product. The Plus adds a Zigbee hub and temperature sensor -- decidedly optional items for most homeowners. The straight-up Echo (just $69) may be your better bet. See at Amazon Echo Plus review

Echo Show (second-gen): $180 (save $50) Tyler Lizenby/CNET Though a big improvement over the original, the screen-equipped Echo Show is still a hard sell for some. Maybe a $50 savings makes it more palatable? Update: Out of stock right now, but you can order it now and it will be available again on Dec. 14. See at Amazon Echo Show review

Echo Spot: $90 (save $40) Taylor Martin/CNET The Echo Spot is fine for what it is, but Amazon still hasn't done enough to convince us that Alexa needs a touchscreen at all. See at Amazon Echo Spot review

Amazon Smart Plug: $5 with the purchase of any Echo device (save $20) Ry Crist/CNET Assuming you're all-in with Alexa devices, this smart plug is a steal at $5. Just don't expect compatibility outside Amazon's ecosystem. See at Amazon Smart Plug review

Fire HD 8 tablet $50 ($30 off) Sarah Tew/CNET At $30 off this is also well worth a look. £50.00 at Amazon

Echo Dot Kids Edition Bundle with Fire 7 Kids Edition: $100 ($70 off) Sarah Tew/CNET Great little package, perfect for kids. Update: Various colors are out of stock until Dec. 4. It can be ordered now for immediate shipment when it's back in stock. £100.00 at Amazon

Echo Dot Kids Edition Bundle with Fire HD 10 Kids Edition: $180 ($90 off) Perfect if you're looking to spend a little more on your nearest and dearest. Update: Various colors are out of stock until Dec. 3. It can be ordered now for immediate shipment when it's back in stock. £180.00 at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell 2 with all-new Echo Dot: $139 ($110 off) Chris Monroe/CNET Time to take the next step with creating that smart home, might as well get it when its $110 off. £139.00 at Amazon

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $25 ($15 off) Sarah Tew/CNET When you talk (to your TV), Alexa listens. See at Amazon Fire TV Stick review

Fire TV Recast 500 GB: $180 ($50 off) Sarah Tew/CNET Fire TV Recast is a just-released piece of hardware that acts as a dedicated DVR hub for your media streaming needs. CNET's Ty Pendlebury called it "one of the best cord-cutting companions yet," and starting Nov. 18, you'll find the 500GB version with two tuners marked down to $180, saving you $50. Need more storage space for Recasted reruns? The 1TB version with four tuners will be marked down to $220, saving you about $60. See at Amazon Fire TV Recast review

Roku Streaming Stick 2018 for $30 (save $20) Sarah Tew/CNET If the Fire TV isn't your thing, this Roku is a great substitute. It's got more channels, a cleaner interface and it includes a remote (shown here) that controls your TV's power and volume. Availability: As of Sunday, Nov. 25, this deal is temporarily out of stock. It can still be ordered, and Amazon will send an email when it can be shipped. See at Amazon Roku 2018 streamers compared

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $35 ($15 off) Sarah Tew/CNET 4K HDR stick speaks Alexa, carries big streaming features. See at Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review

Fire TV Cube: $60 ($60 off) Sarah Tew/CNET Alexa turns on your TV, and it feels like magic. See at Amazon Fire TV Cube review

Echo Sub and two Echos (second-gen): $250 Sarah Tew/CNET The Amazon Echo Sub adds an instant bass upgrade to the Echo line of smart speakers -- and you get two of the latter as well, making for a better overall music experience. Update: As of Friday, Nov. 24 at 9 a.m. PT the bundle price has dropped by another $20 from its earlier sale price of $270 -- now $80 off -- for the charcoal, heather gray and sandstone colors. All other colors remain $270. See at Amazon Echo Sub review

Echo Sub and two Echo Plus (second-gen): $330 (save $100) Amazon One Echo Sub and two Echo smart speakers make for a great combination. If you want to raise the ante, opt for a pair of Echo Plus instead. They add a temperature sensor and smart-home hub to the mix. See at Amazon Echo Plus review

Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot (second-gen): $40 (save $40) For less than the regular price of an Echo Dot alone, you nab both the smart speaker and Amazon's Alexa-imbued streaming stick. See at Amazon Fire TV Stick review





Echo Dot Kids Edition three-pack: $100 ($110 off) Sarah Tew/CNET You'll score similar savings on the Echo Dot Kids Edition, with a three-pack selling for just $100. That's $33 each -- less than half of what they normally cost. See at Amazon Read more on CNET

Echo Show two-pack: $340 ($120 off) Tyler Lizenby/CNET Amazon just released a new, second-gen Echo Show touchscreen smart speaker. Starting Friday, you'll be able to buy two of them for $340, which is $120 less than you'd normally pay and $10 less per device than the Black Friday discount on single units. To get this price you'll need to add both devices to your cart. Update: As of Nov. 24 at 9 a.m. PT, this will be back in stock Dec. 14. See at Amazon Echo Show review

Echo Spot two-pack: $160 (save $100) Chris Monroe/CNET Want a pair of Echo Spots? Amazon will sell you two of them for $160, which is $100 less than you'd normally pay. Single Spots get discounted to $90 starting on Thanksgiving Day, so this deal saves you an extra $20 if you're planning to buy two, anyway. To get this price you'll need to add both devices to your cart. See at Amazon Echo Spot review

Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet: $70 ($30 off) Sarah Tew Update: As of Monday, Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. PT, the Kids edition of the Fire 7 will be back in stock on Dec. 6, 2018. It can be ordered now and will ship when available. Amazon's kid-friendly tablet with a safety net -- er, case. Koala not included. See at Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition review

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet: $90 ($40 off) Sarah Tew/CNET Update: As of Monday, Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. PT, the Kids edition of the Fire HD 8 will be back in stock on Dec. 6, 2018. It can be ordered now and will ship when available. A great value from the kids' menu. See at Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition review

Fire HD 10 tablet: $100 ($50 off) David Carnoy/CNET Amazon's biggest tablet is also an Alexa-powered hands-free device. See at Amazon Fire HD 10 review

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet: $150 ($50 off) David Carnoy/CNET A bigger screen, and bigger value, on the kid- and parent-friendly Fire tablet. Update: As of Sunday Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. PT, the Kids edition of the Fire HD 10 in blue will be back in stock on Dec. 5. The pink edition returns on Dec. 4. It can be ordered now and will ship when available. Yellow is currently in stock. See at Amazon

Fire HD 10 Tablet with Show Mode Charging Dock: $145 ($60 off) Sarah Tew/CNET The Show Mode charging dock basically transforms your Fire Tablet into an always-on, Echo Show-style smart display. Starting Nov. 16, you'll be able to get the two packaged together for $145. Already have a Fire HD 10 and just want the dock? Starting on Nov. 16, Amazon's knocking $10 off of the price, bringing the dock's cost down to $45. See at Amazon Amazon Show Mode dock review

More discounts



Many of these items are temporarily out of stock but can still be ordered at the sale price. Just take note of the expected delivery date.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 with all-new Echo Dot: $139 ($110 off)

Echo Dot Kids Edition Bundle with Fire HD 10 Kids Edition: $180 ($90 off)

Echo Dot Kids Edition Bundle with Fire 7 Kids Edition: $100 ($70 off)

Fire HD 8 tablet with Hands-Free Alexa: $50 ($30 off)

Fire HD 8 tablet and Show Mode Dock bundle: $80 ($40 off)

Show Mode Dock for Fire HD 8: $30 ($20 off)

Echo Dot Kids Edition Bundle with Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: $120 ($80 off)

Kindle Paperwhite (seventh-gen): $80 ($40 off -- note that this is the previous version of the Paperwhite, note the newer 2018 version)

Ring Alarm five-piece Home Security Starter Kit: $159 ($40 off)

Ring Spotlight Cam two-pack: $249 ($149 off)

Get the best deals from The Cheapskate in your inbox

Now for the big question: What gear will you be getting?

Now playing: Watch this: Tricks to score extra savings on Black Friday and Cyber...

Cyber Monday 2018 deals in each category

Cyber Monday 2018 deals by store

Cyber Monday 2018: CNET's complete coverage

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more.

Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!