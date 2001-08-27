BeOS was more than cool

In response to the Aug. 23 column by Michael Kanellos, "The death of the cool": I remember being turned on to BeOS a year ago after reading Neil Stephenson's, "In the Beginning Was the Command Line" and becoming aware of and visiting The Industry Standard's Web site when I used to subscribe to the INtelligent X e-mail newsletter. Yep, Mr. Kanellos, the Standard and BeOS are cool and have the attitude. The big difference is I can get news anywhere, no matter what the quality, but BeOS was not only cool, it was elegant and it was quality, and it is a helpful everyday tool. Information is only ephemeral. My only wish is that Palm lets Be's engineers continue to develop and improve the desktop BeOS while they work on embedded and other OSes for their Palm hardware. Screw attitude. BeOS is just too good to die. Kevin Kunreuther

Dallas More Letters | More Perspectives