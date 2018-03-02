Benchmarks claim iPhone X is still the fastest phone (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 121)

Subscribe to the Extra Crunchy Podcast
Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 121
THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:
Larger iPhone X on the horizon:
Apple Plans Giant High-End iPhone, Lower-Priced Model
Apple's 6.5-Inch 'iPhone X Plus' Said to Have 1242 x 2688 Resolution, Could Come With Dual-SIM and Gold Color Option
Claimed 'iPhone X Plus' Displays and Digitizers Shown in Leaked Photos
ASUS Unveils the All-New ZenFone 5 Series at MWC 2018
Asus Zenfone 5 is an iPhone X on the cheap
Galaxy S9 news:
Early benchmarks shows Samsung Galaxy S9 well behind iPhone X in processor performance
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus review: Premium specs, top-end performance
Galaxy S9+ Tops iPhone X as Best Smartphone Camera Ever in DxO's Controversial Rankings
Consumer Reports: Best Smartphone Cameras
KGI: Apple Developing High-End Over-Ear Headphones, Launching Late 2018 at the Earliest
Apple HomePod news:
Day One HomePod Pre-Orders in U.S. Beat Out Most Other Smart Speaker Pre-Orders
Apple Watch Outsold All Competing Smartwatches Combined Last Year
iPhone battery wait times:
Wait Times for iPhone Battery Replacements Increasing
Air Power news:
Apple's AirPower mat inches closer to release, again said to arrive in March
Happy Birthday to Steve Jobs and MacRumors
Employment Questionnaire and Two Signatures From Steve Jobs Going Up for Auction
With contribution from Stephen Beacham.
